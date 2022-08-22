Technology News
OnePlus Nord 3, Nord Watch, Nord Band, More Tipped to Launch in India Soon: All Details

OnePlus is believed to working on several AIoT products.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 22 August 2022 19:11 IST
The OnePlus Nord 3 is said to have a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display

  • OnePlus Nord Watch may be priced at Rs. 5,000 at launch
  • It is believed to launch in two options, with a circular and rectangular
  • OnePlus is tipped to soon launch a Nord-branded smart measuring scale

OnePlus is tipped to be working on expanding its Nord lineup of affordable devices. Recently it launched the OnePlus Nord Buds CE TWS earphones in India at a launch price of Rs. 2,299. A reliable tipster has suggested that OnePlus could launch several new Nord-branded artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) products in India. The highlight is expected to be the much-awaited OnePlus Nord 3 smartphone. In addition, the Nord Watch, Nord Band, and new Nord Buds TWS earphones could also be on their way.

According to a tweet by tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings), OnePlus could soon launch the OnePlus Nord 3 in India. Sharma had previously spotted the purported smartphone on the official OnePlus India site. This handset is believed to sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. The OnePlus Nord 3 could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. The smartphone may sport a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. It is said to pack a 4,500mAh battery, which could offer support for 150W Super Flash Charging.

The rumoured OnePlus Nord Watch is also likely to soon make its way to the Indian market. As per a recent report, this affordable smartwatch could cost Rs. 5,000 at launch which is a significant drop from the Rs. 16,999 price tag of the OnePlus Watch. The OnePlus Nord Watch is believed to come in two models — a circular dial and a rectangular dial. Sharma recently stated that this smartwatch is likely to come in Black and White colours.

The tipster also suggested that after recently launching the OnePlus Nord Buds CE in India, the company could be lining up new Nord Buds. Specifications regarding these TWS earphones are currently under wraps.

OnePlus is also believed to be lining up the Nord Band, a Nord-branded smart measuring scale, and several other AIoT products for the Indian market.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Compatible OS Android 6.0 and above
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus Nord Watch, OnePlus Nord Band, OnePlus Nord Buds, OnePlus
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
