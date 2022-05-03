Technology News
loading

OnePlus Nord 3 Allegedly Spotted on Company's India Website Ahead of Launch

OnePlus Nord 3 is said to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 3 May 2022 17:33 IST
OnePlus Nord 3 Allegedly Spotted on Company's India Website Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: OnePlus

The OnePlus Nord 3 is expected to succeed the OnePlus Nord 2 (pictured)

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord 3 is said to be based on the Realme GT Neo 3
  • It might sport a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup
  • The OnePlus Nord 3 could feature an under-display fingerprint sensor

OnePlus Nord 3 has been supposedly spotted on the official OnePlus India website by a notable tipster. The Shenzhen-based company has already launched the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and OnePlus 10R in India. Rumours regarding this successor to the OnePlus Nord 2 have been floating around for a couple of months. Now, this recent update could imply that the OnePlus Nord 3 might also be on its way to the Indian market. The company has not officially shared any information regarding this rumoured handset as of yet.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) has purportedly spotted the OnePlus Nord 3 on the official OnePlus India website. The tipster could not find any related images to the smartphone on the site. This OnePlus Nord 3 has been previously tipped to launch in July, however, there is no clear indication about the pricing for this handset. According to a past report, the OnePlus Nord 3 could be based on the Realme GT Neo 3, which was recently launched in India starting from Rs. 36,999.

OnePlus Nord 3 specifications (rumoured)

A recent report has also hinted at the expected specifications of the OnePlus Nord 3. It is said to sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display from BOE with a full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. For optics, this handset is said to feature a triple rear camera setup, which is headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens. There could also be an 8-megapixel secondary camera and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor on the back.

The OnePlus Nord 3 is believed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It could pack a 4,500mAh battery, which might offer support for 150W Super Flash Charging. The handset could be equipped with an X-axis motor for haptic feedback. There might also be an under-display fingerprint sensor.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Venture Capital Invests Huge Sums in Crypto Projects

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord 3 Allegedly Spotted on Company's India Website Ahead of Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13 128GB Price Starts at Rs. 35,513: All Details Here
  2. OnePlus Nord 3 Supposedly Surfaces on Company's India Website
  3. Oppo Reno 8 Tipped to Launch in India by End of June
  4. Vivo T1 Pro 5G Primary Image Sensor, Fast Charging Capabilities Confirmed
  5. Moto G52 to Go on Sale in India Today at 12pm: Price, Sale Details
  6. Redmi Pad 5 to Launch in India Soon; Price, Key Specifications Tipped
  7. Sony Bravia X75K Smart TV Series With 4K HDR Support Launched in India
  8. Amazon Summer Sale 2022 Begins on May 4 With Deals on Smartphones
  9. Government Urges Users to Update Google Chrome Over Security Issues
  10. Escaype Live, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Home Shanti, and More on Hotstar in May
#Latest Stories
  1. Eight New Echoing Black Hole Binaries Discovered in Our Galaxy: MIT Researchers
  2. Gravity Telescope Conceptual Imaging Technique Described by Stanford Scientists: What It Can Do
  3. Bacteria Change Swimming Pattern While Navigating Through Tight Spaces: Researchers
  4. Telegram Premium Spotted on Latest iOS Beta, Offers Premium Stickers, Reaction Emojis
  5. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Said to Skip Body Temperature Tracking Feature: Ming-Chi Kuo
  6. Wordle Creator Promotes Knotwords, a New Everyday Puzzle Challenge
  7. Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G Leaked Renders Suggest Similar Design to Reno 7 Lite
  8. Instagram Starts Forcing Users to Enter Date of Birth to Access App
  9. Apple Store Employees in Maryland Launch Union Drive: Report
  10. Xiaomi 12 Pro Survives JerryRigEverything Bend Test, Appears Structurally Stronger Than OnePlus 10 Pro
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.