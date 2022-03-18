Technology News
OnePlus Nord 3 Specifications Surface Online; Tipped to Feature Dimensity 8100 SoC, Triple Cameras, 150W Fast Charging

OnePlus recently confirmed it is working on a smartphone with 150W charging that will debut in Q2 2022.

By David Delima | Updated: 18 March 2022 18:40 IST
Photo Credit: Aditya Shenoy/ Gadgets 360

OnePlus Nord 3 is tipped to debut as the successor of the OnePlus Nord 2 (pictured) from 2021

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord 3 is tipped to succeed the OnePlus Nord 2 launched in 2021
  • The smartphone is tipped to sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display
  • OnePlus Nord 3 could pack a 4,500mAh battery

OnePlus Nord 3 — the purported successor to the OnePlus Nord 2 — is tipped to launch in the second quarter of 2022. Detailed specifications of a OnePlus smartphone have been shared by a tipster, which could belong to the upcoming OnePlus Nord 3. The rumoured specifications for the OnePlus Nord 3 suggest that the handset could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The smartphone is also tipped to support 150W Super Flash fast charging and sport a 6.7-inch display.

OnePlus is yet to officially reveal any details of the rumoured OnePlus Nord 3, but the company recently confirmed that it was working on a smartphone with 150W fast charging support, which would debut in the second quarter of 2022.

OnePlus Nord 3 specifications (expected)

According to specifications posted by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the OnePlus Nord 3 may feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) AMOLED display from BOE with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is said to feature a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary camera featuring a Sony IMX766 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens, along with an 8-megapixel secondary camera and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor.

The OnePlus Nord 3 is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The smartphone is said to feature up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The tipster also states that the upcoming OnePlus Nord 3 may pack a 4,500mAh battery with 150W Super Flash Charging support. The smartphone could be equipped with an X-axis motor for haptic feedback, and come with an under-display optical fingerprint scanner, according to the tipster.

Earlier this month, a report suggested that the rumoured OnePlus Nord 3 will be based on the Realme GT Neo 3 that was announced at MWC 2022, which comes with proprietary 150W fast charging support. Meanwhile, OnePlus confirmed at MWC 2022 that it was working on a new smartphone with 150W charging support that would debut in the second quarter of 2022.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus Nord 3 Specifications
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Motorola Edge 30 Alleged Geekbench Listings Suggest the Snapdragon 778G Plus 5G

