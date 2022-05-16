Technology News
  OnePlus Nord 2T Specifications Teased Ahead of May 19 Launch, MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC Confirmed

OnePlus Nord 2T Specifications Teased Ahead of May 19 Launch, MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC Confirmed

OnePlus Nord 2T price in India is rumoured to be between Rs. 30,000–40,000.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 16 May 2022 18:20 IST
OnePlus Nord 2T Specifications Teased Ahead of May 19 Launch, MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC Confirmed

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord 2T is coming as the upgrade to the OnePlus Nord 2

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord 2T launch date in the UK has been confirmed
  • The new OnePlus phone is teased to have 80W fast charging
  • OnePlus Nord 2T is already on sale in some markets

OnePlus Nord 2T specifications have been teased online ahead of the formal launch. The new OnePlus phone is confirmed to have an MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC. The Chinese company has also teased to offer 80W fast charging support on the OnePlus Nord 2T. Although the OnePlus Nord 2T is yet to be officially launched in the market, it is said to be available for purchase in markets including Dubai as the latest mid-range Nord phone — an upgrade to last year's Nord 2.

Through a dedicated webpage on its UK website, OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus Nord 2T launch will take place at 3pm BST (7:30pm IST) on May 19. The launch date last week appeared on a YouTube video that was pulled after its brief appearance on the company's official YouTube channel.

OnePlus Nord 2T specifications

The OnePlus UK site also gives us some details about the OnePlus Nord 2T specifications. The site shows that the smartphone will come with the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC. The chipset was announced in March but is yet to be powering a smartphone. Therefore, the OnePlus Nord 2T may be the first phone to come with the new MediaTek chip.

OnePlus has also confirmed that the Nord 2T will come with 80W SuperVOOC charging support. The proprietary fast charging technology is claimed to offer a day's battery life in 15 minutes. Battery capacity of the phone is yet to be announced, though it is rumoured to be 4,500mAh.

The OnePlus Nord 2T is also teased to have two circular rings at the back to house its camera setup that is rumoured to have triple sensors. Further, the phone will come with a hole-punch display design.

OnePlus Nord 2T price (expected)

OnePlus Nord 2T price is yet to be officially announced. However, the phone was listed on the AliExpress site with a price tag of $399 (roughly Rs. 31,100) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The phone was also recently seen receiving unboxing treatment by some popular YouTubers — suggesting its availability in a few markets including Dubai.

Exact details on the India launch of the OnePlus Nord 2T are yet to be revealed. However, the phone is rumoured to be coming to the country between Rs. 30,000–40,000 price bracket, with its base variant is said to be under Rs. 30,000.

Last year, the OnePlus Nord 2 was launched in the country with a starting price of Rs. 27,999 for the entry-level model that came in 6GB + 128GB model. The phone also had an 8GB + 128GB option at Rs. 29,999 and the top-end 12GB + 256GB variant at Rs. 34,999.

OnePlus Nord 2T specifications, OnePlus Nord 2T price, OnePlus Nord 2T, OnePlus
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a principal correspondent for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
