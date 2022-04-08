Technology News
OnePlus Nord 2T Specifications Leaked, Renders Tip Triple Rear Camera Setup

OnePlus Nord 2T is tipped to sport a 50-megapixel primary rear camera.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 8 April 2022 11:45 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Yogesh Brar

  • OnePlus Nord 2T may be priced between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 40,000
  • The phone may pack a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging
  • OnePlus Nord 2T could get up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage

OnePlus Nord 2T specifications and design have leaked online. The smartphone is tipped to come with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and a 4,500mAh battery. The renders of the OnePlus smartphone show a hole-punch display with a cutout for the selfie camera placed on the top left corner. Reports have suggested that the smartphone is expected to make its debut in India in April or May 2022 at a price range of between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 40,000.

OnePlus Nord 2T specifications

Tipster Yogesh Brar tweeted an image along with the alleged specifications of the OnePlus Nord 2T. He claims that the smartphone will get a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, and a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset. It will also have a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, and a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. The phone is tipped to pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. For entertainment, OnePlus is said to offer stereo speakers with Dolby audio on the Nord 2T. The phone is also said to come with an Alert Slider which is usually excluded from some budget OnePlus handsets.

As far as the alleged design of the OnePlus 2T is concerned, the phone is suggested to sport a hole-punch display. The triple rear camera module has two large rings, as per the image. The ring on the top may carry the primary sensor and the bottom ring is suggested to have other two sensors. There are two LEDs next to the camera rings.

The renders and specifications of the rumoured OnePlus Nord 2T have been shared in the past as well. The latest set of specifications shared online are in line with the ones tipped in January this year. It was reported that the phone will run Android 12-based OxygenOS 12, the display will offer 90Hz refresh rate, and the SoC may be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage. The phone will reportedly get an 8-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor as well.

OnePlus Nord 2T price in India

A report in January claimed that the OnePlus 2T will be launched in India in April or May. The phone is tipped to be priced between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 40,000. The report added that the base variant of the phone will be priced “just under Rs 30,000”. It is likely that the OnePlus Nord 2 could be discontinued once the OnePlus Nord 2T is launched.

Display 6.43-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4,500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1,080x2,400 pixels
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
