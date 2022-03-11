Technology News
OnePlus Nord 2T Alleged Render Tips Sandstone Rear Panel Design, Large Camera Module

OnePlus Nord 2T could come with triple rear camera setup and a dual LED flash.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 11 March 2022 11:52 IST
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

OnePlus Nord 2T may come with a 50-megapixel primary sensor

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord 2T is tipped to sport a 6.43-inch full-HD+ 90Hz display
  • It could be priced between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 40,000 in India
  • OnePlus Nord 2T may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC

OnePlus Nord 2T alleged render has surfaced to suggest that the classic OnePlus sandstone finish on the rear panel could be making a comeback. The phone is also seen carrying a huge camera module at the back with three sensors. OnePlus Nord 2T, which is reportedly being tested in India currently, is said to sport a hole-punch display with the cutout for the selfie camera placed on the top left corner. A report had previously said that the OnePlus phone is expected to make its debut in India in April or May and will replace the OnePlus Nord 2.

The OnePlus Nord 2T render appeared in a report by 91Mobiles. The phone is seen with a rear panel that has Black sandstone finish — similar to the one seen on the OnePlus One and OnePlus 2 smartphones. The rear panel also has a large camera module. The render suggests that the phone will come with three rear camera sensors in two large rings. The ring on the top is tipped to carry a large primary sensor and the bottom ring could pack the other two sensors. There are two LEDs next to the camera rings. The OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone's display will get a hole-punch cutout on the top left corner for the selfie camera, the report says.

OnePlus Nord 2T price in India (rumoured)

A previous report said that the rumoured OnePlus phone will be launched in April or May in India, and OnePlus Nord 2T price in India could be between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 40,000. The report also claimed that the base variant of the phone will be priced “just under Rs 30,000”.

OnePlus Nord 2T specifications (expected)

A January report suggests that the OnePlus Nord 2T will run Android 12-based OxygenOS 12. It is tipped to feature a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, which could be paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

For photography, the OnePlus Nord 2T is tipped to come with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The smartphone may pack a 32-megapixel selfie camera. OnePlus Nord 2T is said to get up to 256GB of storage and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast wired charging support.

Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
