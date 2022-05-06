OnePlus Nord 2T has surfaced on the AliExpress e-commerce website ahead of its official launch, tipping its price, release date, as well as its specifications. The listing hints at the design of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone and some of its key specifications. As per the listing, the OnePlus Nord 2T is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC and packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging technology. This handset has been doing the rounds of various certification sites, including TDRA, GCF, Camera FV5, and Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC). Although it appears that this handset could launch imminently, OnePlus is yet to officially reveal any information.

OnePlus Nord 2T price (expected)

According to the AliExpress listing, the OnePlus Nord 2T has a $399 price (as seen in the promo image, above), though that appears to be different in some regions - as per tipster Abhishek Yadav, who has shared a EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 32,500) price. Another placeholder price is also listed, and seems obviously wrong for a budget smartphone. This OnePlus handset is listed to offer only 8GB RAM + 128GB inbuilt storage configuration option and said to be available in Green and Grey colours. Another image on the listing page (seen further below) shows sale date of May 11 to May 12 - hinting that's around when the official launch and release date could be.

Photo Credit: AliExpress

OnePlus Nord 2T specifications

This AliExpress listing corroborates several of the claims made by past reports regarding the OnePlus Nord 2T. As per the listing, the handset is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC and sport a 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The handset is said to feature a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel IMX766 image sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The primary sensor could be accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. The listed images suggest that there will be a hole-punch slot on the top-left corner of the screen, which has been hinted to feature a 32-megapixel camera.

The OnePlus Nord 2T could arrive with a non-removable 4,500mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging technology. It is expected to run on the Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1. The smartphone could include face unlock technology and offer Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity.