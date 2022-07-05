OnePlus Nord 2T 5G sale in India is set to take place today. The new OnePlus phone was launched last week as an upgrade to last year's OnePlus Nord 2 5G. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G comes with 80W fast charging and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC. The smartphone also carries the same primary camera that was featured on the OnePlus 10R 5G earlier this year. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G will overall compete against the likes of the Poco F4 5G, iQoo Neo 6, and the Motorola Edge 30.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G price in India, sale offers

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G price in India is set at Rs. 28,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 12GB + 256GB model of the phone is priced at Rs. 33,999. The smartphone will be available for purchase through Amazon, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store app, OnePlus Experience Stores, and select retail outlets in the country. It will go on sale starting 12pm (noon) today in Gray Shadow and Jade Fog colours.

Sale offers on the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G include a Rs. 1,500 instant bank discount that is applicable for customers using ICICI Bank credit and debit cards on making its purchase through Amazon, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store app, OnePlus Experience Stores, and major offline partner stores. The discount is available until July 11. Additionally, ICICI Bank cardholders can avail no-cost EMI options for up to three months until the end of July.

Customers purchasing the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G through the OnePlus.in website and OnePlus Store app are also eligible to receive an additional Rs. 3,000 exchange discount until July 14. The first 1,000 shoppers on the OnePlus Store app will also get a OnePlus Nord Handy Fanny Pack.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G buyers can get the Red Cable Care plan at Rs. 749 when purchasing as a bundle on the OnePlus.in website and OnePlus Store app. The plan will be available as a bundle at Rs. 999 with the Nord 2T 5G through Amazon and select OnePlus Experience Stores. The Red Cable Care plan brings benefits including 12-month extended warranty, 120 GB cloud storage, and dedicated customer helpline.

Existing Red Cable Club members can also save up to Rs. 1,000 using RedCoins on purchase of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G through the OnePlus.in website and OnePlus Store app until July 11.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus Nord 2T 5G runs OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12 and features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. The display also includes HDR10+ support. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For photos and videos, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G carries the triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, along with an f/1.8 optical image stabilisation (OIS) supporting lens. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor.

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G offers a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 selfie camera sensor at the front.

On the storage part, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone includes a range of connectivity options such as 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, and a USB Type-C port. It also comes with NFC support and has GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC for navigation.

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It packs a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. Supported charger is bundled in the box. Besides, the phone measures 159.1x73.2x8.2mm and weighs 190 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.