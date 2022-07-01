OnePlus Nord 2T 5G was launched in India on Friday. The new OnePlus phone comes as a slight upgrade to the OnePlus Nord 2 5G that debuted last year. Just like the Nord 2 5G, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G carries a 90Hz AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and a 4,500mAh battery. The new phone is, however, powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC and carries 80W fast charging. These are two significant upgrades over the Nord 2 5G that had the Dimensity 1200-AI SoC and 65W charging. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G will compete against the likes of the Motorola Edge 30, iQoo Neo 6, Poco F4 5G, Mi 11X, and the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G price in India, launch offers

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G price in India starts at Rs. 28,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in a 12GB + 256GB model that carries a price tag of Rs. 33,999. The OnePlus Nord 2T will be available starting July 5 in Gray Shadow and Jade Fog colour options through Amazon, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store app, OnePlus Experience Stores, and select retail outlets in the country.

Launch offers on the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G include a Rs. 1,500 instant bank discount that will be given to customers using ICICI Bank credit and debit cards on purchasing through Amazon, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store app, OnePlus Experience Stores, and other major offline partner stores, namely Reliance Digital, MyJio, Croma, Poorvika, Sangeetha Mobiles, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, Pai International, Happi Mobiles, BigC, LOT, Poojara Telecom, SS Mobiles, Top 10 Mobiles, and The Chennai Mobiles.

The instant bank discount will be available between July 5–11. Also, ICICI Bank cardholders will be able to avail no-cost EMI options for up to three months until the end of July.

Additionally, customers purchasing the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G through the OnePlus.in website and OnePlus Store app will be eligible to receive an additional Rs. 3,000 exchange discount between July 5–14. The first 1,000 shoppers on the OnePlus Store app will also get a OnePlus Nord Handy Fanny Pack.

In addition to the regular customers, Red Cable Club members will be able to save up to Rs. 1,000 using RedCoins on purchase of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G through the OnePlus.in website and OnePlus Store app until July 11.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G buyers can also get the Red Cable Care plan at Rs. 749 when purchasing as a bundle on the OnePlus.in website and OnePlus Store app. The plan will be available as a bundle at Rs. 999 with the Nord 2T 5G through Amazon and select OnePlus Experience Stores. The Red Cable Care plan brings benefits including 12-month extended warranty, 120 GB cloud storage, and dedicated customer helpline.

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G debuted in Europe last month, at a starting price of EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 33,000) for the 8GB + 128GB model and EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 41,300) for the 12GB + 256GB option.

Last year, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G was launched in India with a starting price of Rs. 27,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB model. The phone also came in an 8GB + 128GB option at Rs. 29,999 and the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB variant at Rs. 34,999.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus Nord 2T 5G runs Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1 on top and features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. The hole-punch design-featuring display comes with HDR10+ certification and is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G has the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The phone carries the triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens that carries optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter with a field-of-view of 120 degrees and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.2 lens.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G carries a 50-megapixel primary camera at the back

OnePlus has offered up to 4K video recording support at 30fps. There are also features including Super Slow Motion video at up to 960fps. Additionally, the camera setup is paired with a dual-LED flash.

For selfies and video chats, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G comes with a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 sensor at the front, with an f/2.4 lens.

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Connectivity options on the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, proximity sensor, and an SAR sensor. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G comes with dual stereo speakers and noise cancellation support. The phone packs the 4,500mAh dual-cell battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging (supported charger bundled in the box). Besides, it measures 159.1x73.2x8.2mm and weighs 190 grams.