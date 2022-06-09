Technology News
  OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date, Price, Availability Leaked: Here's All You Need to Know

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date, Price, Availability Leaked: Here’s All You Need to Know

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India version specifications are said to be similar to the global variant.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 9 June 2022 18:39 IST
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date, Price, Availability Leaked: Here’s All You Need to Know

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G was launched in two colour options globally

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is said to be made available on Amazon once launched
  • It is tipped to be priced under Rs. 30,000 in India
  • There is no confirmation on configuration options for Indian variant

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G may be launched in India later this month, a tipster has claimed. The smartphone's price, specifications as well as availability have also been leaked. The smartphone was launched in various markets last month as the ‘T' model of the OnePlus Nord 2. It sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC. The OnePlus handset has a 50-megapixel camera sensor and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

OnePlus 2T 5G price, availability

Citing industry sources, tipster Paras Guglani tweeted that the OnePlus phone will be launched in India later this month, and the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G price in the country will be under Rs. 30,000. It is also said to be available on Amazon.

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G was launched in multiple countries in May at a price of EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 33,400) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 41,600) for 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The smartphone comes in Grey Shadow and Jade Fog colour options.

There is no information on whether the Indian variants will be offered in the same configuration and colour options as the global models.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G specifications

The specifications of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India version are said to be same as the global version. The global variant runs OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12, and sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate as well as Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, which is paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

For photography, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G sports a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. There is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel portrait camera. On the front is a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The handset comes with up to 256GB internal storage, and packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC wired charging. It gets an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Price in India, OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Specifications, OnePlus
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
