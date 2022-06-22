OnePlus Nord 2T 5G debuted in Europe earlier this year in May. The handset has been tipped to arrive in India on June 27. Now, almost a week before its expected launch in the country, the handset has allegedly surfaced on the OnePlus India site. This supposed listing indicates that the Nord 2T 5G will indeed soon launch in India. It also allegedly further backs the rumours that suggest that this handset would offer two storage configurations and two colour options at launch.

The alleged OnePlus Nord 2T 5G listing was initially spotted by PassionateGeekz. It reportedly confirms that the handset would offer two colour options and two storage options at launch in the country. A recent report suggest that the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of this OnePlus handset might cost Rs. Rs. 28,999 at launch. The top-of-the-line 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model could be priced at Rs. 31,999. Furthermore, it is expected to come in Grey Shadow and Jade Fog colours.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G specifications

The handset has already been launched in Europe. The Nord 2T 5G features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate which is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC. The smartphone runs on Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1.

For optics, the Nord 2T 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor along with an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. There is also a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 sensor for selfies and video calls on the front.

The smartphone houses a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC wired charging. The Nord 2T 5G supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2 wireless connectivity. It also sports an under-display fingerprint sensor for added security.