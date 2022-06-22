Technology News
loading

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Accidentally Listed on OnePlus India Site, Variants Tipped: Report

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is expected to launch in India on June 27

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 22 June 2022 18:37 IST
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Accidentally Listed on OnePlus India Site, Variants Tipped: Report

Photo Credit: OnePlus

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC
  • It is expected to launch with Grey Shadow, Jade Fog colour options
  • The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G packs a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G debuted in Europe earlier this year in May. The handset has been tipped to arrive in India on June 27. Now, almost a week before its expected launch in the country, the handset has allegedly surfaced on the OnePlus India site. This supposed listing indicates that the Nord 2T 5G will indeed soon launch in India. It also allegedly further backs the rumours that suggest that this handset would offer two storage configurations and two colour options at launch.

The alleged OnePlus Nord 2T 5G listing was initially spotted by PassionateGeekz. It reportedly confirms that the handset would offer two colour options and two storage options at launch in the country. A recent report suggest that the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of this OnePlus handset might cost Rs. Rs. 28,999 at launch. The top-of-the-line 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model could be priced at Rs. 31,999. Furthermore, it is expected to come in Grey Shadow and Jade Fog colours.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G specifications

The handset has already been launched in Europe. The Nord 2T 5G features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate which is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC. The smartphone runs on Android 12-based OxygenOS 12.1.

For optics, the Nord 2T 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor along with an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. There is also a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 sensor for selfies and video calls on the front.

The smartphone houses a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC wired charging. The Nord 2T 5G supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2 wireless connectivity. It also sports an under-display fingerprint sensor for added security.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India launch, OnePlus
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Xiaomi TV A2 Series With 60Hz Refresh Rate, Dolby Vision Support Launched
Google News Launches Redesign to Mark 20th Anniversary; Makes It Easier to Find Local News

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Accidentally Listed on OnePlus India Site, Variants Tipped: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  2. Moto G42 Tipped to Debut in India Next Week
  3. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Reportedly Spotted on OnePlus India Ahead of Launch
  4. Noise i1 Smart Glasses With Touch Controls Debut in India
  5. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  6. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Global Variant Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench
  7. Oppo A57 (2022) With Dual Rear Camera Launched in India: All Details
  8. Samsung Galaxy F13 With Triple Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Now Official
  9. OnePlus 10T Allegedly Being Tested in India, Gaming Performance Tipped
  10. Dell G15 5525 With AMD Ryzen 6000H Processors Launched in India: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Notes Expected to Launch in Coming Weeks for Sharing Long-Form Content: Report
  2. New Technology Can Repair Heart Muscles After an Attack, Say Researchers
  3. Rolling Stone Magazine Teams With BAYC for Special Edition NFTs, Marks 2nd Collab
  4. Google News Launches Redesign to Mark 20th Anniversary; Makes It Easier to Find Local News
  5. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Accidentally Listed on OnePlus India Site, Variants Tipped: Report
  6. Xiaomi TV A2 Series With 60Hz Refresh Rate, Dolby Vision Support Launched
  7. Ms. Marvel Episode 3 Brings Clandestines Into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Who Are They?
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 to Reportedly Come With a Wider Display
  9. Spectrum Auction: DoT Gives Relief to Telcos by Scrapping Spectrum Usage Charge Floor Rate
  10. Apple CEO Tim Cook Teases About Company's Plans Towards AR, Asks to 'Stay Tuned'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.