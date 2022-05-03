OnePlus Nord 2T 5G launch could be just around the corner as the phone has appeared on Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) website. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is likely to succeed the OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone that debuted in India in July last year. Recently, the smartphone was spotted on multiple certification platforms including the Camera FV5 website. The listing suggested a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 32-megapixel front shooter on the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2T 5G. It is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC.

As initially spotted by GSMArena, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G has appeared on the NBTC website with model number CPH2399. The listing suggests that OnePlus Nord 2T 5G will offer support for GSM, WCDMA LTE, and NR networks. This indicates 5G connectivity on the upcoming handset. The NBTC listing shows that the phone is manufactured in China.

Recently, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G with model number CPH2399 surfaced on the TDRA, GCF certification platforms and the Camera FV5 website further adding to speculations of an imminent launch. However, OnePlus has not confirmed any details about the Nord 2T 5G yet.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G specifications (expected)

As per past leaks, OnePlus Nord 2T 5G will feature a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. It could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM.

The Camera FV5 listing suggested a 50-megapixel sensor paired with an f/1.9 lens on OnePlus Nord 2T 5G. The camera unit is expected to support electronic image stabilisation (EIS). The rear camera unit is likely to include an 8-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome shooter. It could pack a 32-megapixel selfie sensor as well.

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is expected to pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

