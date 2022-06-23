OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India launch could happen very soon. The date is yet to be officially confirmed by the brand, but a fresh leak suggests that the latest Nord series phone will go official in India on July 1. Price details of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G in the country have also been tipped. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is expected to arrive in competitive sub-Rs. 30,000 price segment. The handset powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC recently made its global debut. It packs a 90Hz refresh rate display and offers up to 256GB of onboard storage.

Known tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has leaked the India launch date and pricing details of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G on Twitter.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G price in India (rumoured)

According to the tipster, the handset will be launched in the country on July 1 and will cost Rs. 28,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The top-of-the-line 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is said to come with a price tag of Rs. 33,999. It is tipped to go on sale starting July 5. These details are in line with past leaks.

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G was initially released in select global markets last month with a starting price of EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 32,600) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G specifications

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G global variant runs OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12 and features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display has HDR10+ support and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

OnePlus has provided a triple rear camera setup on the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G. It includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 sensor for selfies and video calls. The phone packs up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It carries a 4,500mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC wired charging.