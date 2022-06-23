Technology News
loading

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Tipped for July 1, Price, Sale Date Leaked

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G's base variant is said to cost Rs. 28,999 in India.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 23 June 2022 10:37 IST
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Tipped for July 1, Price, Sale Date Leaked

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is said to go on sale starting July 5 in India
  • It has a 90Hz refresh rate display
  • OnePlus Nord 2T 5G carries 4,500mAh battery

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India launch could happen very soon. The date is yet to be officially confirmed by the brand, but a fresh leak suggests that the latest Nord series phone will go official in India on July 1. Price details of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G in the country have also been tipped. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is expected to arrive in competitive sub-Rs. 30,000 price segment. The handset powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC recently made its global debut. It packs a 90Hz refresh rate display and offers up to 256GB of onboard storage.

Known tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has leaked the India launch date and pricing details of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G on Twitter.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G price in India (rumoured)

According to the tipster, the handset will be launched in the country on July 1 and will cost Rs. 28,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The top-of-the-line 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is said to come with a price tag of Rs. 33,999. It is tipped to go on sale starting July 5. These details are in line with past leaks.

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G was initially released in select global markets last month with a starting price of EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 32,600) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G specifications

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G global variant runs OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12 and features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display has HDR10+ support and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

OnePlus has provided a triple rear camera setup on the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G. It includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 sensor for selfies and video calls. The phone packs up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It carries a 4,500mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC wired charging.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Specifications, OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Price in India, OnePlus Nord Series, OnePlus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Australia Fined $9.7 Million By Regulators Over False Water-Resistance Claims on Some Phones

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Tipped for July 1, Price, Sale Date Leaked
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Electronics Sale June 2022 Goes Live: Best Offers on Appliances
  2. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Reportedly Spotted on OnePlus India Ahead of Launch
  3. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  4. Moto G42 Tipped to Debut in India Next Week
  5. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Global Variant Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench
  6. Noise i1 Smart Glasses With Touch Controls Debut in India
  7. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  8. Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vi Said to Buy Spectrum Worth Rs. 71,000 Crore
  9. Oppo A57 (2022) With Dual Rear Camera Launched in India: All Details
  10. Samsung Galaxy F13 With Triple Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Now Official
#Latest Stories
  1. BTC, ETH Open With Losses Despite Majority Altcoins Seeing Gains, Market Remains Volatile
  2. China Reportedly Launches New Batch of Yaogan-35 Remote Sensing Satellites
  3. Electric Vehicles Could Take 33 Percent of Global Sales by 2028, Says AlixPartners
  4. 3D Detailed Picture Of Rare Giant Star Sheds Light On How They Die
  5. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Tipped for July 1, Price, Sale Date Leaked
  6. Samsung Australia Fined $9.7 Million By Regulators Over False Water-Resistance Claims on Some Phones
  7. NASA Artemis Concept Awards Announced For Nuclear Power on Moon
  8. Android Auto for Mobile Screens App Being Pulled Down; Replaced by Google Assistant Driving Mode: Report
  9. ISRO's GSAT-24 Successfully Launched On-Board Ariane-v VA257 Flight From French Guiana
  10. Montblanc Summit 3 First Smartwatch After Pixel Watch to Feature Wear OS 3; Will Launch Soon: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.