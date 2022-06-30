Technology News
loading

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date Tipped, OnePlus 10T High-Res Renders Leaked

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is tipped to launch on July 1, again.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 30 June 2022 18:10 IST
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date Tipped, OnePlus 10T High-Res Renders Leaked

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G will come in two colour options

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord 2T to get 80W SuperVOOC charging
  • It will be powered by Dimensity 1300 SoC
  • OnePlus Nord 2T sports a 50-megapixel main sensor

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India launch has been tipped to take place on July 1, as per a tipster. OnePlus has already teased key specifications of the smartphone and it has already made its debut in the European market. It will come with 80W SuperVOOC Charging, 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, and run OxygenOS 12.1. Meanwhile, another rumour-magnet smartphone, the OnePlus 10T, has also been leaked in high-resolution renders, which suggest that it has a OnePlus 10 Pro-like design.

Tipster Mukul Sharma shared an image, which suggests that the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G will be launched in India on July 1. Gadgets 360 wasn't able to corroborate the development as it seems that the uploaded image was taken down. However, this is not the first time that a July 1 launch date has been tipped. Last week, tipster Abhishek Yadav has also claimed that the India launch date for the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is July 1. He also said that the phone's price will start at Rs. 28,999.

OnePlus has already revealed a few specifications, which include 80W SuperVOOC Fast Charging technology, a triple-rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC under the hood, and OxygenOS 12.1-based on Android 12. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G was launched in Europe in May this year.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 10T has been leaked in high-resolution renders. The images have been shared by tipster OnLeaks in collaboration with SmartPix. The new renders suggest that the phone may not come with the alert slider feature as well as the Hasselblad branding. The camera module is slightly different from the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord 2T, OnePlus Nord 2T Specifications, OnePlus 10T, OnePlus
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Defy Gravity Z TWS Budget Earbuds With Upto 50-Hour Playback Time Launched in India

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date Tipped, OnePlus 10T High-Res Renders Leaked
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Price Allegedly Revealed on Amazon Germany Website
  2. Everything You Need to Know About Stranger Things 4 Volume 2
  3. Beware! Fraudsters Targeting Electricity Consumers in India
  4. Mobile Internet Service Suspended Across Rajasthan to Avoid Communal Tension
  5. Samsung to Launch New Galaxy M-Series Smartphone in India on July 5
  6. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  7. Ambrane Stylo Max 50,000mAh Power Bank Launched in India
  8. Ms. Marvel Episode 4 Reveals Fawad Khan’s Role in the MCU
  9. Nokia G11 Plus With 90Hz Display, 3-Day Battery Life Now Official
  10. Oppo Reno 8 Pro, Reno 8 Launch Date in India Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date Tipped, OnePlus 10T High-Res Renders Leaked
  2. Major OTT Release Date: Adivi Sesh-Led Movie to Release July 3 on Netflix
  3. Defy Gravity Z TWS Budget Earbuds With Upto 50-Hour Playback Time Launched in India
  4. Cryptocurrencies a ‘Clear Danger’, Warns RBI Governor Amid Global Crypto Uncertainty
  5. MicroStrategy Adds Another 480 Bitcoin to Its Reserves Despite BTC Dropping in Value Again
  6. Nothing Ear 1 Stick Tipped to Be in the Works — in Addition to Phone 1
  7. India and Japan Discuss Cooperation in 5G, Cybersecurity at Fourth Bilateral Cyber Dialogue
  8. Mi Band 7 Pro Launch Set Alongside Xiaomi 12S Series on July 4: Here’s All You Need to Know
  9. Lenovo Tab P11 Plus India Launch Confirmed via Amazon, Teased to Pack MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, 7,700mAh Battery
  10. NASA Equips ASTHROS High-Altitude Balloon Mission With Giant Mirror Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.