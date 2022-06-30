OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India launch has been tipped to take place on July 1, as per a tipster. OnePlus has already teased key specifications of the smartphone and it has already made its debut in the European market. It will come with 80W SuperVOOC Charging, 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, and run OxygenOS 12.1. Meanwhile, another rumour-magnet smartphone, the OnePlus 10T, has also been leaked in high-resolution renders, which suggest that it has a OnePlus 10 Pro-like design.

Tipster Mukul Sharma shared an image, which suggests that the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G will be launched in India on July 1. Gadgets 360 wasn't able to corroborate the development as it seems that the uploaded image was taken down. However, this is not the first time that a July 1 launch date has been tipped. Last week, tipster Abhishek Yadav has also claimed that the India launch date for the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is July 1. He also said that the phone's price will start at Rs. 28,999.

OnePlus has already revealed a few specifications, which include 80W SuperVOOC Fast Charging technology, a triple-rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC under the hood, and OxygenOS 12.1-based on Android 12. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G was launched in Europe in May this year.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 10T has been leaked in high-resolution renders. The images have been shared by tipster OnLeaks in collaboration with SmartPix. The new renders suggest that the phone may not come with the alert slider feature as well as the Hasselblad branding. The camera module is slightly different from the OnePlus 10 Pro.