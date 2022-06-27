Technology News
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Teased: Expected Price, Specifications

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G price in India may start at Rs. 28,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 27 June 2022 12:49 IST
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Teased: Expected Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: OnePlus India

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G was launched in Europe last month

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India launch date was recently tipped for July 1
  • OnePlus is running a promotional campaign for the launch
  • OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India launch has been teased on Amazon

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India launch has been teased. The new OnePlus phone debuted in global markets including Europe last month. The smartphone comes as the successor to the OnePlus Nord 2. It features an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC and is equipped with the same triple rear camera setup seen on the OnePlus 10R 5G. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G also includes 80W fast charging support, which debuted on the flagship OnePlus 10 Pro earlier this year.

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is "coming soon" to India, the Chinese company said in a teaser released on Monday. Exact launch date is yet to be revealed, though.

 

Tipster Abhishek Yadav recently claimed that the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G would debut in India as early as July 1. However, OnePlus has not yet corroborated the reported details. The global handle does point to the same date as a launch, though it's unclear which region it is referring to. We've reached out for more information.

Nevertheless, a dedicated webpage for the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G has been created by Amazon to suggest its online availability. OnePlus is also running a promotional campaign to create some hype for the upcoming phone ahead of its official debut.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G price in India (expected)

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G price in India is tipped to start at Rs. 28,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone is also said to be available in the 12GB + 256GB model at Rs. 33,999.

In Europe, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G was launched last month, with a starting price of EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 33,000) for the 8GB + 128GB model.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G specifications

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G runs OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12 and features a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, along with up to 12GB RAM. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G comes with the triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor.

OnePlus has offered a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera sensor at the front for selfies and video chats.

The OnePlus Nord 2T comes with up to 256GB of onboard UFS 3.1 storage. It packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC wired charging.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
