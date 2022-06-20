OnePlus Nord 2T 5G powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC was unveiled in select global markets last month. Now, a fresh leak suggests that the Chinese smartphone brand could launch the handset in India on June 27. Price details of OnePlus Nord 2T 5G in the country have been tipped alongside. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Up to 256GB of onboard storage, 50-megapixel triple rear cameras, a 32-megapixel selfie camera, and a 4,500mAh battery are the other major highlights of the phone.

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) has collaborated with Rootmygalaxy to leak the India launch date and pricing details of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G price in India (leaked)

As per the report, the handset will be launched in India on June 27 and will cost Rs. 28,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The top-of-the-line 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is said to cost Rs. 31,999. It is said to be available in Grey Shadow and Jade Fog colour options.

Further, OnePlus is expected to provide a cashback of Rs. 4,000 for purchases via select bank cards. The sale of the smartphone is said to begin between July 3 to July 5. However, OnePlus hasn't officially revealed any information regarding the India launch of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G yet.

To recall, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G was unveiled in select global markets in May with a starting price tag of EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 32,600) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G specifications

The Indian variant of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is likely to have similar specifications and features as the variant unveiled in Europe. The global variant runs on OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12 and sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection as well. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G carries a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor. The camera unit also includes an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 sensor on the front. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G offers up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC wired charging.