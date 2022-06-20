Technology News
loading

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Tipped for June 27, Price Leaked

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G was launched in Europe with a starting price of EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 32,600).

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 20 June 2022 14:06 IST
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Tipped for June 27, Price Leaked

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is offered in Grey Shadow and Jade Fog colour options

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord 2T 5G comes with a 4,500mAh battery
  • It was initially unveiled in Europe in May
  • The display of OnePlus Nord 2T 5G has 90Hz refresh rate

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC was unveiled in select global markets last month. Now, a fresh leak suggests that the Chinese smartphone brand could launch the handset in India on June 27. Price details of OnePlus Nord 2T 5G in the country have been tipped alongside. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Up to 256GB of onboard storage, 50-megapixel triple rear cameras, a 32-megapixel selfie camera, and a 4,500mAh battery are the other major highlights of the phone.

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) has collaborated with Rootmygalaxy to leak the India launch date and pricing details of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G price in India (leaked)

As per the report, the handset will be launched in India on June 27 and will cost Rs. 28,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The top-of-the-line 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is said to cost Rs. 31,999. It is said to be available in Grey Shadow and Jade Fog colour options.

Further, OnePlus is expected to provide a cashback of Rs. 4,000 for purchases via select bank cards. The sale of the smartphone is said to begin between July 3 to July 5. However, OnePlus hasn't officially revealed any information regarding the India launch of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G yet.

To recall, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G was unveiled in select global markets in May with a starting price tag of EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 32,600) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G specifications

The Indian variant of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is likely to have similar specifications and features as the variant unveiled in Europe. The global variant runs on OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12 and sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection as well. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G carries a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor. The camera unit also includes an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 sensor on the front. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G offers up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC wired charging.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Specifications, OnePlus Nord Series, OnePlus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
PlayStation Plus Deluxe vs Extra vs Essential: What’s Best in India?
Telegram Premium With Additional Features to Lure Users for Paid Subscription Launched

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Tipped for June 27, Price Leaked
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Tipped to Launch in India on June 27
  2. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  3. Dizo Wireless Power Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Review
  4. Infinix Zero 5G Review: A Powerful Smartphone but at What Cost?
  5. Apple’s iOS 16 to Let Users Bypass CAPTCHA Verification: Report
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. How to Reset or Change Explore Page on Instagram
  8. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  9. Vivo V25 Series Price in India, Launch Date, and Specifications Tipped
  10. Atumobile Gets ARAI’s Approval to Launch AtumVader E-Bike
#Latest Stories
  1. Telecom Industry, Wi-Fi Providers Should Collaborate for Biz Models, Says TRAI Chief
  2. DoT Launches Scheme for Design-Led Manufacturers, Extends PLI Scheme Duration for 5G Ecosystem
  3. Apple’s iOS 16 Will Enable Users to Bypass CAPTCHA Verification Prompt: Report
  4. Tencent Said to Form 'Extended Reality' Unit, Steps Into Metaverse World
  5. Facebook Owner Meta Loses Appeal in Russian Court Over 'Extremist Activity' Tag: Report
  6. Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 Tipped After Official Teaser of a New Accessory; Alleged Renders Leaked
  7. Apple Could Launch Second Generation AirTag Model Soon as Shipments Expected to Grow: Ming-Chi Kuo
  8. Redmi Note 10S Price in India Slashed Up To Rs. 2,000: All Details
  9. Intel Demands $624 Million in Interest From EU After Antitrust Fine Win
  10. 5G Testbed to Be Set Up in Mhow Under MoU Signed by Military Institute, IIT Madras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.