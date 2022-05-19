OnePlus Nord 2T 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G smartphones were launched globally on Thursday. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC. OnePlus has also launched the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G that made its debut in India in April. The handset gets a Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood, and sports a 6.59-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate display.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G price

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G price has been set at EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 32,600) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. OnePlus has also launched 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant at a price of EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 40,800). It will be available in Grey Shadow and Jade Fog colour options.

Similarly, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G price is set at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 24,450) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The OnePlus phone will be available for purchase in Black Dusk and Blue Tide colour options.

They are now available for pre-booking, and will go on sale from May 24 on OnePlus.com, Amazon and retail partners in multiple markets.

OnePlus has also launched the OnePlus Nord Buds TWS earphones for EUR 49 (roughly Rs. 4,000). Both the OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite 5G and OnePlus Nord Buds were launched in India in April.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus Nord 2T 5G runs OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12, and it sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display comes with HDR10+ support, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Under the hood, it gets a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, which is paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

For photography, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G sports a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS). There is an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor with an ultra-wide f/2.2 aperture lens that has a 120-degree field-of-view. The third camera gets a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. On the front is a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens for selfies and video calls.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G comes with up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC wired charging. Connectivity options on the phone include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, and NFC. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G runs on Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1 on top. It features a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The handset is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC, and paired with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G features a triple rear camera setup that features a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture lens. There is also a 2-megapixel shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, the phone gets a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G offers 128GB UFS 2.2 storage as well. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. You get an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, proximity sensor, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W SuperVOOC wired charging. It measures 164.3x75.6x8.5mm and weighs 195 grams.