Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus Nord 2 5G Stable OxygenOS 12 with Android 12, May 2022 Security Patch Reportedly Rolling Out

OnePlus Nord 2 5G Stable OxygenOS 12 with Android 12, May 2022 Security Patch Reportedly Rolling Out

OxygenOS 12 update for the OnePlus Nord 2 5G is 4.89GB in size.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 31 May 2022 12:42 IST
OnePlus Nord 2 5G Stable OxygenOS 12 with Android 12, May 2022 Security Patch Reportedly Rolling Out

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord 2 5G (pictured) is getting the Work Life Balance 2.0 with the new update

Highlights
  • OnePlus adds Smart Battery System with the new update
  • OnePlus Nord 2 5G gets an improved gallery
  • OnePlus has not confirmed the roll out

OnePlus Nord 2 5G users have reportedly started receiving the OxygenOS 12 stable update. Apart from OxygenOS 12, the new update is said to come with the May 2022 security patch. Although, OnePlus has not changed the tag from ‘Beta' for unknown reasons, users claim that the update is stable. The new update is said to add several new features and improvements including, Smart Battery Engine to enhance battery life, optimised AI system booster, improved Dark mode, and a new frame rate stabiliser for gaming. The build of the stable OxygenOS 12 is reportedly same as the Beta 2 build.

On OnePlus' official community forum, OnePlus Nord 2 5G users have posted that their OnePlus smartphones have started receiving the stable OxygenOS 12 update. User said that they got it as a stable OTA update, but it was still tagged as beta.

The new update is based on Android 12 and brings May 2022 security patch to OnePlus Nord 2 5G, according to the users who've received the update. As noted in a report by XDA Developers, the C.04 build of the stable version of OxygenOS 12 is same as the Beta 2 build. The report added that there will be staggered roll out of the update.

According to the change logs, the new update is 4.89GB in size and is adding several new improvements. System related changes include, a newly added Smart Battery System to prolong the battery life, optimised AI System Booster to 2.1, improved the desktop icons' textures, and Extra HD to enhance image and video resolutions. Also, the Dark mode will now support three levels of adjustments. OnePlus has also added new style options for Cards, enabled access to OnePlus Scout, and OnePlus Watch Card, in Shelf.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G is said to be getting the Work Life Balance feature to enable users to switch between Work and Life mode via quick settings. Work Life Balance 2.0 will also reportedly support automatic switch between Work and Life mode, based locations, Wi-Fi network, and time. The new Gallery now said to allows users to switch between different layouts with two-finger pinch. Also, it will now recognise best-quality images for thumbnails based on the content.

OxygenOS 12 update brings Canvas AOD with diverse styles of lines and colours. It also adds optimised software algorithm and improved face recognition to better identify features of figures. At last, the update is also reportedly introducing the HyperBoost end-to-end frame rate stabiliser for gaming.

OnePlus is yet to officially confirm the roll out of stable OxygenOS 12 for Nord 2 5G and the timeline of its availability across regions.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Very good battery life
  • Expandable storage
  • Wide 5G band coverage
  • Vivid display
  • Cameras are decent for stills
  • Bad
  • No alert slider
  • Average video recording performance
Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 900
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Nord 2 5G, OxygenOS 12, Android 12
Mi Smart Band 7 Pro Tipped to Debut Alongside Xiaomi 12 Ultra in July

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord 2 5G Stable OxygenOS 12 with Android 12, May 2022 Security Patch Reportedly Rolling Out
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Airtel Brings 3 New Broadband Plans With Access to OTT Platforms, TV Channels
  3. Airtel Offers Complimentary 1GB Data for 3 Days to Select Users: Report
  4. Jio Game Controller With Up to 8-Hour Battery Life Launched in India: Details
  5. iQoo Neo 6 With Snapdragon 870 SoC, Triple Cameras Launched in India
  6. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  7. Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar and SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer Review
  8. Pixel 7 Alleged Prototype Appears on eBay Months Before Official Debut
  9. Vivo Y33e 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  10. iQoo Neo 6 First Impressions: A Fresh Start
#Latest Stories
  1. Brazil Launches Blockchain Network for Its Public Institutions: Here's Why
  2. Shiba Inu’s Anonymous Founder ‘Riyoshi’ May Have Quit Crypto World, All Tweets Erased
  3. FAU-G to Soon Get a New Map Named Dugong Rock Island, Teaser Trailer Released
  4. Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro Stable ColorOS 12 Rollout Announced for India
  5. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Were the Best-Selling Neckband Earphones in India in Q1 2022: Counterpoint Research
  6. Apple Continues to Lead as Global Smartwatch Market Grows 13 Percent YoY in Q1 2022: Report
  7. Google Pauses RCS Ads Coming on Messages App in India to Address User Complaints
  8. Greece, Saudi Arabia Said to Partner for Laying Fibre Optic Data Cable to Link Europe With Asia
  9. Samsung Takes Top Spot in Indian Tablet Market in Q1 2022, Beats Apple's Premium Tablets: Report
  10. The Longest Night Netflix Release Date Set for July 8; Teaser Trailer for Thriller Jailbreak Series Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.