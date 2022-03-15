Technology News
OnePlus Nord 2 5G OxygenOS 12 Closed Beta Testing Programme Opens in India

OnePlus Nord 2 5G went on sale in India in July 2021.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 15 March 2022 19:23 IST
OnePlus Nord 2 debuted with Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.3 on top

Highlights
  • OnePlus will recruit 200 OnePlus Nord 2 5G users for the CBT programme
  • After completing the CBT, OnePlus usually announces Open Beta programme
  • The programme is limited to OnePlus Nord 2 5G users in India

OnePlus Nord 2 5G OxygenOS 12 Closed Beta Testing (CBT) programme is now open for users in India, the company announced on the OnePlus Community forum. At the moment, the programme doesn't include the Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition of the smartphone. The Chinese company is looking to recruit 200 closed beta testers for the short term beta testing programme. OnePlus Nord 2 5G went on sale in India in July last year. The smartphone had come as a successor to OnePlus Nord and carried a bigger primary camera, larger battery, and faster charging as the notable upgrades over the previous model.

The CBT for the OnePlus Nord 2 5G is the first step towards a stable release. After completing the CBT, OnePlus usually announces the Open Beta programme, which is then followed by a Stable release. Unlike its usual strategy, this CBT will not be a long-term programme. The Chinese smartphone maker is aiming towards a short-term CBT programme and plans to release only a few builds. As mentioned, the current programme is also limited to OnePlus Nord 2 users in India and it doesn't include the Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition of the handset.

OnePlus will recruit 200 OnePlus Nord 2 5G users for the CBT programme who will then have to sign a non-disclosure agreement with the company. The recruited participants are expected to communicate, report bugs/issues, and provide suggestions to the software team on a regular basis via Telegram.

Interested OnePlus Nord 2 5G users can head over to this link to apply for the programme.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus Nord 2 5G runs on OxygenOS 11.3 based on Android 11. It sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with an f/1.88 lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor under its hood. OnePlus Nord 2 5G sports a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 selfie camera at the front.

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G carries up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. There are also connectivity options that include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, and USB Type-C, among others. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with Warp Charge 65 fast charging support. The smartphone measures 158.9x73.2x8.25mm and weighs 189 grams.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we dive into Apple's Peek Performance event. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360.
Binance Temporarily Suspends Polygon Transactions Citing an Unidentified Network Issue
New State Mobile v0.9.26 Update to Arrive on March 17; Maintenance Schedule, Changelog Revealed

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
