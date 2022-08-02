Technology News
  OnePlus Leads Mid Range Smartphone Segment in India, Bolstered by OnePlus 10R Sales: Report

OnePlus Leads Mid-Range Smartphone Segment in India, Bolstered by OnePlus 10R Sales: Report

Xiaomi 12 Pro recorded as the most popular model in the Rs. 50,000 and above price segment.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 2 August 2022 11:41 IST
OnePlus 10R stood out as a winner in the Rs. 40,000 smartphone segment in India

Highlights
  • Samsung took the second spot in the premium, mid-range segment in India
  • Vivo ranked third in the mid to premium price range smartphone brands
  • Xiaomi captured the fifth spot in the mid to premium price range brands

OnePlus has taken the lead in the mid to premium smartphone segment, between Rs.30,000 and Rs. 50,000, in India this year, according to an analysis by MySmartPrice Consumer report. Notably, the data comes based on the user searches on their website. The Chinese manufacturer's performance was boosted by the launch of its flagship model, the OnePlus 10R, which comes under the Rs. 40,000 price segment. Meanwhile, Samsung captured the second spot among the brands while Vivo ranked third in the mid to premium range smartphone market in the country.

According to an analysis by MySmartPrice Consumer report, OnePlus led mid to premium segment smartphone brand in the country. The analysis appears to include data from over 10,000 respondents and shows the purchasing in the Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 50,000 price range.

The data shows that out of the 10,000 respondents, 28.5 percent of people own OnePlus devices. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 10R from the Chinese manufacturer stood out as a winner in the Rs. 40,000 smartphone segment. Apart from the OnePlus 10R, the Vivo V23 Pro and Realme GT Neo 3 captured the other top spots within the same price segment.

The analysis report also reveals that Samsung and Vivo took the second and third positions, respectively, in terms of mid to premium range smartphone markets in the country, while Oppo and Xiaomi rounded off the top five list.

On the other hand, the Xiaomi 12 Pro is the most popular smartphone in the Rs. 50,000 and above price segment, as reported. The OnePlus 10 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra are suggested as the second and third most popular smartphone models in this segment, respectively.

Another point to be noted here is that the analysis report from MySmartPrice included the record of the respondents starting from the month of April to June 2022.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha is a Sub-Editor and writes for Gadgets 360. She writes about smartphones, apps, and everything related to gadgets and technology. Before coming to this genre, she covered several general news as a reporter for The Indian Express. Besides journalism stuff, she can be found reading books and practicing her classical dance moves. Apoorva can be contacted via email at Apoorvas@ndtv.com. More
