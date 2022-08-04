OnePlus shipments in India grew 46 percent YoY in H1 2022, the company said during the launch event for the OnePlus 10T on Wednesday. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G emerged as the second best-selling 5G smartphone during the first half of 2022, according to the company. It was among the top three brands in various segments including the affordable premium and the ultra- premium smartphone segment, which includes the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G. During the first five months, OnePlus was also one of the top five smart TV brands in India. OnePlus Watch was India's best-selling smartwatch from January to May 2022. In the truly wireless stereo (TWS) mid and premium segments, OnePlus maintained a position in the top three.

The Chinese tech firm also placed among the top five smart TV brands in India, between January and May. India's best-selling smartwatch during H1 2022 was the OnePlus Watch, while the company was among the top three brands in the TWS mid and premium segments during the same period.

According to OnePlus, the flagship OnePlus 10 Pro helped the company achieve 15 percent growth YoY in H1 2022. OnePlus said that sales in North America were up by 27 percent YoY, while IoT sales also increased, while its team for connected devices is expected to double this year. In Europe, OnePlus says it outpaced the overall growth in the flagship segment for smartphone priced above EUR 600 (roughly Rs. 48,670) and EUR 800 (roughly Rs. 64,900). Its market share in Denmark and Norway also increased in the EUR 300 (roughly Rs. 24,300) to EUR 400 (roughly Rs. 32,400) segment, thanks to the Nord product lineup.

The announcement regarding the company's performance was made during the OnePlus 10T launch event that took place a day ago in New York. The OnePlus 10T is priced in India for Rs. 46,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, Rs. 54,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model, and Rs. 55,999 for the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The OnePlus 10T comes in two colour options — Jade Green and Moonstone Black.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The OnePlus 10T also comes with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX769 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS). It also features an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter that is paired with f/2.2 lens and a field-of-view of 119.9 degrees. There is a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies and video chats, the OnePlus 10T sports a 16-megapixel camera sensor paired with f/2.4 lens at the front.