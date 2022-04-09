Technology News
OnePlus Working on Oppo Find N-Like Foldable Phone: Report

Oppo Find N was launched in China in December.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 9 April 2022 16:29 IST
Photo Credit: Roydon Cerejo/ Gadgets 360

Oppo Find N comes with a Flexion Hinge that folds the phone perfectly.

Highlights
  • OnePlus foldable phone timeline is not known
  • There is no information on the device’s specifications
  • Oppo and OnePlus are owned by Chinese company BBK electronics

OnePlus foldable phone, which could look like the Oppo Find N, is in the works, as per a tipster. Oppo Find N foldable smartphone was launched at Inno Day in December. However, information about its debut in international markets is still not known. The smartphone comes with Flexion Hinge and Oppo claims that the phone folds perfectly, leaving virtually no gap between two sides of the folded display. Both Oppo and OnePlus along with Vivo and Realme are owned by Chinese company BBK electronics.

Citing tipster Yogesh Brar, a Pricebaba report adds that there is no information regarding the launch timeline of OnePlus's foldable offering at the moment. It also says that OnePlus is tipped to launch five smartphones this year but the list doesn't include the foldable device. Oppo and OnePlus have launched various smartphones with similar specifications, and the Find N foldable phone could be the next handset in this list.

Recently, both the companies announced OnePlus' merger with Oppo to build ‘even better products' for customers. In fact, OnePlus merged its OxygenOS with Oppo's ColorOS “to improve efficiency and standardise the software experience” across devices. As mentioned, OnePlus and Oppo both are owned by Guangdong-based conglomerate BBK Electronics that also owns brands such as Vivo and Realme. Thus, these companies share their resources internally.

The company's Vivo brand is set to launch its first foldable smartphone, the Vivo X Fold in China on April 11. The phone could pack a 6.5-inch AMOLED primary display and an 8-inch foldable AMOLED panel. It is speculated to feature quad rear cameras, and a 4,600mAh battery.

Oppo Find N

Oppo Find N

Display (Primary) 7.10-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1792x1920 pixels
Further reading: Oppo find N, Oppo, OnePlus, OnePlus Foldable Phone
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
