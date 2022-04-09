OnePlus Working on Oppo Find N-Like Foldable Phone: Report

OnePlus foldable phone, which could look like the Oppo Find N, is in the works, as per a tipster. Oppo Find N foldable smartphone was launched at Inno Day in December. However, information about its debut in international markets is still not known. The smartphone comes with Flexion Hinge and Oppo claims that the phone folds perfectly, leaving virtually no gap between two sides of the folded display. Both Oppo and OnePlus along with Vivo and Realme are owned by Chinese company BBK electronics.

Citing tipster Yogesh Brar, a Pricebaba report adds that there is no information regarding the launch timeline of OnePlus's foldable offering at the moment. It also says that OnePlus is tipped to launch five smartphones this year but the list doesn't include the foldable device. Oppo and OnePlus have launched various smartphones with similar specifications, and the Find N foldable phone could be the next handset in this list.

Recently, both the companies announced OnePlus' merger with Oppo to build ‘even better products' for customers. In fact, OnePlus merged its OxygenOS with Oppo's ColorOS “to improve efficiency and standardise the software experience” across devices. As mentioned, OnePlus and Oppo both are owned by Guangdong-based conglomerate BBK Electronics that also owns brands such as Vivo and Realme. Thus, these companies share their resources internally.

The company's Vivo brand is set to launch its first foldable smartphone, the Vivo X Fold in China on April 11. The phone could pack a 6.5-inch AMOLED primary display and an 8-inch foldable AMOLED panel. It is speculated to feature quad rear cameras, and a 4,600mAh battery.