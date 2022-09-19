OnePlus has revealed that its Diwali Head Start sale 2022 will begin from September 22. Customers can expect discounts on OnePlus smartphones, TVs, true-wireless stereo (TWS) earphones and more. In addition, Axis Bank credit and debit card holders will be able to avail up to Rs. 6,000 instant discount during the sale. There will be no-cost EMI options available for a duration of up to 12 months. In the build-up to the Diwali Head Start sale 2022, OnePlus is also offering exclusive coupons to Red Cable Club members. There is also a Flip and Win challenge currently live on the OnePlus India site.

OnePlus has revealed several upcoming deals that will go live during the OnePlus Diwali Head Start sale 2022. The company has also teased the arrival of the OnePlus Nord Watch during the sale.

OnePlus Diwali Head Start sale 2022 upcoming deals on smartphones

So far, OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 10 Pro's price will be reduced to Rs. 55,999 from Rs. 66,999. This 5G handset sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and runs on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 out-of-the-box.

The price of the more affordable OnePlus 10R 5G will begin from Rs. 29,999, from the current price tag of Rs. 34,999. Similarly, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G will see its starting price get reduced to Rs 26,999, from its current price of Rs. 28,999.

OnePlus Diwali Head Start sale 2022 upcoming deals on TVs

The OnePlus TV Y1 series will begin at just Rs. 9,4999 during the sale, instead of Rs. 18,999. This series can offer up to a full-HD resolution and is equipped with 20W dual-channel speakers.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus TV Y1S Pro lineup, which offers 43-inch and 53-inch options, will see its starting price reduced to Rs. 23,499 from Rs. 32,999. This lineup offers 4K resolution and HDR10+ support.

Finally, the OnePlus Diwali Head start sale will see the starting price of the OnePlus TV Y1S Edge series come down to Rs. 12,499 from Rs. 16,999. These smart TVs run on Android TV 11 and offer up to a full-HD resolution.

OnePlus Diwali Head Start sale 2022 upcoming deals on TWS earphones

OnePlus has revealed that the OnePlus Nord Buds will bear a Rs. 2,099 price tag during the sale, as compared to the current price of Rs. 2,799. These TWS earphones are equipped with 12.4mm titanium drivers and are claimed to provide a total of up to 30 hours of listening time with the case.

Also, the price of the OnePlus Buds Pro will be reduced to Rs. 6,490 from the Rs. 9,990 mark. Its Adaptive Noise Cancellation feature is said to suppress up to 40db of ambient noise.

