OnePlus has teased the launch of the OnePlus Nord Watch during the sale.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 19 September 2022 21:00 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus will offer Axis Bank card holders an instant discount of up to Rs. 6,000

Highlights
  • OnePlus 10 Pro will come at a starting price of Rs. 55,999
  • Exclusive coupons are available for Red Cable Club members
  • OnePlus Nord Buds, Buds Pro will also be sold for discounted prices

OnePlus has revealed that its Diwali Head Start sale 2022 will begin from September 22. Customers can expect discounts on OnePlus smartphones, TVs, true-wireless stereo (TWS) earphones and more. In addition, Axis Bank credit and debit card holders will be able to avail up to Rs. 6,000 instant discount during the sale. There will be no-cost EMI options available for a duration of up to 12 months. In the build-up to the Diwali Head Start sale 2022, OnePlus is also offering exclusive coupons to Red Cable Club members. There is also a Flip and Win challenge currently live on the OnePlus India site.

OnePlus has revealed several upcoming deals that will go live during the OnePlus Diwali Head Start sale 2022. The company has also teased the arrival of the OnePlus Nord Watch during the sale.

OnePlus Diwali Head Start sale 2022 upcoming deals on smartphones

So far, OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 10 Pro's price will be reduced to Rs. 55,999 from Rs. 66,999. This 5G handset sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and runs on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 out-of-the-box.

The price of the more affordable OnePlus 10R 5G will begin from Rs. 29,999, from the current price tag of Rs. 34,999. Similarly, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G will see its starting price get reduced to Rs 26,999, from its current price of Rs. 28,999.

OnePlus Diwali Head Start sale 2022 upcoming deals on TVs

The OnePlus TV Y1 series will begin at just Rs. 9,4999 during the sale, instead of Rs. 18,999. This series can offer up to a full-HD resolution and is equipped with 20W dual-channel speakers.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus TV Y1S Pro lineup, which offers 43-inch and 53-inch options, will see its starting price reduced to Rs. 23,499 from Rs. 32,999. This lineup offers 4K resolution and HDR10+ support.

Finally, the OnePlus Diwali Head start sale will see the starting price of the OnePlus TV Y1S Edge series come down to Rs. 12,499 from Rs. 16,999. These smart TVs run on Android TV 11 and offer up to a full-HD resolution.

OnePlus Diwali Head Start sale 2022 upcoming deals on TWS earphones

OnePlus has revealed that the OnePlus Nord Buds will bear a Rs. 2,099 price tag during the sale, as compared to the current price of Rs. 2,799. These TWS earphones are equipped with 12.4mm titanium drivers and are claimed to provide a total of up to 30 hours of listening time with the case.

Also, the price of the OnePlus Buds Pro will be reduced to Rs. 6,490 from the Rs. 9,990 mark. Its Adaptive Noise Cancellation feature is said to suppress up to 40db of ambient noise.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great build quality, unique design
  • Very fast charging
  • Top-notch performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Excellent display
  • Very good cameras
  • Bad
  • Occasional overheating while recording (4K/8K) video
  • No macro mode
  • No official IP rating
Read detailed OnePlus 10 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Good software performance
  • Good for gaming
  • Excellent battery life, 80W fast charging
  • Primary camera has good low-light performance
  • Bad
  • No macro camera
  • No IP rating
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 2T 5G review
Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1300
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus Nord Buds True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

OnePlus Nord Buds True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Comfortable fit, convenient shape and size
  • Easy to use controls, useful Quick Switch feature
  • Punchy, fun sound
  • Good battery life and fast charging
  • Bad
  • Sound isn’t very detailed
  • A bit expensive for what’s on offer
Read detailed OnePlus Nord Buds True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour White
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
OnePlus Buds Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

OnePlus Buds Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Earpieces are comfortable and look good 
  • Pressure-sensitive controls work well 
  • Decent battery life 
  • Very good active noise cancellation 
  • Fun, energetic sound
  • Bad
  • Plain-looking charging case 
  • Some features only work with OnePlus smartphones 
  • Awkward ‘Smart’ mode for ANC
Read detailed OnePlus Buds Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Matte Black
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Siddhant Chandra
Asus ROG Phone 6D Series with Dimensity 9000+ SoC Launched, ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition Follows: Details
Supreme Court Directs Centre to Submit Status Reports on Actions to Eliminate Online Offensive Content
