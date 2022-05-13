Technology News
loading
  OnePlus Ace Racing Edition Launch Date Set for May 17, New Triple Rear Camera Layout Teased

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition Launch Date Set for May 17, New Triple Rear Camera Layout Teased

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition may sport a 6.59-inch full-HD+ LTPS display.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 13 May 2022 14:32 IST
OnePlus Ace Racing Edition Launch Date Set for May 17, New Triple Rear Camera Layout Teased

Photo Credit: OnePlus

The OnePlus Ace Racing Edition may feature a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • OnePlus Ace Racing Edition will come in blue, grey colours
  • The company has not revealed the specifications of this handset
  • The OnePlus Ace Racing Edition has a USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition (also translated as Ace Speed Edition) launch date has been revealed, and it will be arriving first in China. The online launch event will take place on May 17 at 7pm CST / 4:30pm IST. The Shenzhen-based company has not revealed any specifications of this upcoming smartphone. Although, it has a shared a first look at the device, which reveals a differently-shaped triple rear camera module compared to the already-released OnePlus Ace. The released image also confirms that the OnePlus Ace Race Edition will offer blue and grey colour options at launch.

OnePlus announced the launch date of the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition through a post on Weibo. It is depicted to sport a fingerprint sensor/ power button on the right side. There is also a USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, and speaker grille on the bottom. As previously mentioned, this smartphone has a different camera module than the OnePlus Ace, which appears to be inspired by the rear camera module of the OnePlus 10 Pro. The actual specifications of the image sensors have not been confirmed.

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition specifications (rumoured)

Alleged live images of the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition had recently leaked, which suggested that it could be equipped with a 64-megapixel primary sensor on the back. In comparison, the vanilla OnePlus Ace features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. Furthermore, a OnePlus handset bearing the model number PGZ110 was recently spotted on the TENAA certification site. This handset is believed to be the upcoming OnePlus Ace Racing Edition.

According to the TENAA listing, this Racing Edition handset could sport a 6.59-inch LTPS display with a full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) resolution. It is said to pack up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. There could be a 16-megapixel selfie shooter on the front. It is listed to feature a 4,890mAh battery, which might be bumped to 5,000mAh capacity for the launch.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: OnePlus Ace Racing Edition, OnePlus

Further reading: OnePlus Ace Racing Edition, OnePlus
Terra Blockchain Officially Frozen Over Fears of Governance Attack, Native LUNA Token Remains Down
OnePlus Ace Racing Edition Launch Date Set for May 17, New Triple Rear Camera Layout Teased
