Technology News
loading

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition Confirmed to Feature 120Hz LCD Screen, Dimensity 8100-Max SoC

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition will launch in China on May 17.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 16 May 2022 13:16 IST
OnePlus Ace Racing Edition Confirmed to Feature 120Hz LCD Screen, Dimensity 8100-Max SoC

Photo Credit: Apple

The OnePlus Ace Racing Edition is said to have a similar design to the OnePlus 10 Pro

Highlights
  • OnePlus Ace Racing Edition could pack a 5,000mAh battery
  • It is said to house up to 12GB of RAM, 256GB of onboard storage
  • The OnePlus Ace Racing Edition may feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition aka Speed Edition is set to arrive in China on May 17. Only a few days before its release, on May 14, OnePlus China CEO Li Jie Louis revealed some of the key specifications of this upcoming smartphone. He has confirmed that the Ace Racing Edition will sport an LCD screen with a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Furthermore, it will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC. This handset appears to borrow its design from the OnePlus 10 Pro, and will launch with blue and grey colour options.

The announcement was made by Li Jie through his official Weibo handle. As we mentioned earlier, it confirms that the upcoming OnePlus Ace Racing Edition will be equipped with an LCD screen and offer six levels of variable refresh rates up to 120Hz. Furthermore, he claims that this OnePlus smartphone would also be able to automatically adjust the refresh rate depending on what is on the screen to improve its battery life. In addition, this handset will pack a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC.

To recap, the vanilla OnePlus Ace was launched recently in April. It has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. It is also powered by a Dimensity 8100-Max SoC. The Ace packs a 4,500mAh battery with 150W Super Flash Charge fast charging support.

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition specifications (expected)

Past reports have suggested that the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition could have a 6.59-inch full-HD+ display. It is said to house up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. For optics, the handset is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor coupled with 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel secondary snappers. There could be a 16-megapixel selfie shooter on the front. This handset is supposed to pack a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Ace Racing Edition, OnePlus Ace Racing Edition Specifications, OnePlus
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
WhatsApp Testing Rich Preview Links for Text Status Updates, New Interface on Android

Related Stories

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition Confirmed to Feature 120Hz LCD Screen, Dimensity 8100-Max SoC
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. There May Be Invisible Walls In Space, According to New Research
  2. WhatsApp Spotted Testing Rich Preview Links for Text Status Updates
  3. Oppo Reno 8 Series Set to Launch on May 23: All You Need to Know
  4. Google Pixel 6a Price in India, Availability Details Tipped
  5. Realme Narzo 50 5G Design Leaked in Renders Ahead of May 18 Launch
  6. Snoop Dogg Quips to Buy Twitter as Elon Musk Puts the Deal on Hold
  7. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  8. Apex Legends Mobile Release Date for Android, iPhone Unveiled
  9. RRR: How, When, and Where Can I Watch Online in India?
  10. Modern Love Mumbai Review: Dhruv Sehgal Can’t Save Prime Video Anthology
#Latest Stories
  1. GreenCell Mobility to Deploy 50 Electric Buses in Maharashtra, First Bus to Launch on June 1
  2. Netflix May Soon Get Livestreamed Unscripted Series, Stand-Up Specials: Report
  3. OnePlus Ace Racing Edition Confirmed to Feature 120Hz LCD Screen, Dimensity 8100-Max SoC
  4. NASA's Hubble Captures Malnourished Black Hole at Core of Spiral Galaxy NGC 3147 in Draco Constellation
  5. WhatsApp Testing Rich Preview Links for Text Status Updates, New Interface on Android
  6. App Store, Google Play Store Have Over 1.5 Million 'Abandoned’ Mobile Apps: Report
  7. OnePlus Nord Starts Receiving Stable Android 12-Based OxygenOS 12 Update in India
  8. Cryptocurrencies Can Result in Dollarisation of Indian Economy, RBI Officials Said to Warn Parliamentary Panel
  9. Greens Glimmer for BTC, Majority Cryptocurrency as Crypto Market Shows Signs of Recovery
  10. Airtel to Set Up New Technology Centre in Pune, Will Hire 500 Employees by Current Fiscal End
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.