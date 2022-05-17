OnePlus Ace Racing Edition was launched on Tuesday. The new OnePlus phone is the latest entrant in the OnePlus Ace series — after the original OnePlus Ace that debuted in China last month and recently came to India as the OnePlus 10R. The OnePlus Ace Racing Edition comes with a custom-designed MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC and carries up to 12GB of RAM. It also features a 120Hz display and offers triple rear cameras. Additionally, the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition comes with 67W fast charging support.

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition price

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition price has been set at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in an 8GB + 256GB model at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,300) and a top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB version at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 28,800). It will go on sale in China starting May 31, with a limited-period discount of up to CNY 200 (roughly Rs. 2,300). The phone will be available in Athletics Grey and Lightspeed ​​Blue colours.

Official details about the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition launch in global markets are yet to be revealed. However, the phone is speculated to come to India soon — with a different name.

Last month, the OnePlus Ace was launched in China at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 28,800) for the base 8GB + 128GB variant. It also came in an 8GB + 256GB model at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,100) and a 12GB + 512GB option at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 40,300).

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus Ace Racing Edition runs Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 on top and features a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) LTPS LCD with an up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition has the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. There is the triple rear camera setup that carries a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

For selfies and video chats, the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition carries a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.05 lens.

The OnePlus Ace Racing Edition comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Connectivity options on the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The OnePlus Ace Racing Edition packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W Super Flash Charge fast charging. Besides, the phone measures 164.3x75.8x8.7mm and weighs 205 grams.