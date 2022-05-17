OnePlus Ace Racing Edition India launch is likely to be in plans as the phone is tipped to have briefly appeared on the OnePlus website in the country. Although exact details about the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition launch in India are yet to be revealed, the smartphone is confirmed to debut in China later on Tuesday. It is tipped to debut with a 120Hz display and carry a custom-designed MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC. The OnePlus Ace Racing Edition is also teased to have triple rear cameras.

Tipster Mukul Sharma has tweeted the brief listing of the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition on the OnePlus India site.

The OnePlus Ace Racing Edition is coming as a new variant after the OnePlus Ace that debuted in China last month and came to in India as the OnePlus 10R few weeks back.

Considering the rebranding of its previous model, the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition may debut in India with a different name.

OnePlus is hosting the China launch of the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition at 7pm CST Asia (4:30pm IST) on Tuesday.

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition specifications (expected)

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition is teased to come with features including the 120Hz display and MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC. The OnePlus phone purportedly appeared on China's TENAA site with a model number PGZ110. The TENAA listing suggested specifications such as up to 12GB of RAM, 64-megapixel primary camera, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Some recent teasers of the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition also suggested that it would come with an all-new back design where the camera module will be available in a different shape over that of the OnePlus Ace (OnePlus 10R). The phone is also confirmed to have at least Blue and Grey colour options to choose from.