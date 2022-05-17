OnePlus Ace Racing Edition is debuting in China later on Tuesday
Highlights
OnePlus Ace Racing Edition is teased to be a upgrade to OnePlus Ace
The original OnePlus Ace came to India as OnePlus 10R
OnePlus Ace Racing Edition is confirmed to have a 120Hz display
OnePlus Ace Racing Edition India launch is likely to be in plans as the phone is tipped to have briefly appeared on the OnePlus website in the country. Although exact details about the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition launch in India are yet to be revealed, the smartphone is confirmed to debut in China later on Tuesday. It is tipped to debut with a 120Hz display and carry a custom-designed MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC. The OnePlus Ace Racing Edition is also teased to have triple rear cameras.
Considering the rebranding of its previous model, the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition may debut in India with a different name.
OnePlus is hosting the China launch of the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition at 7pm CST Asia (4:30pm IST) on Tuesday.
OnePlus Ace Racing Edition specifications (expected)
Meanwhile, the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition is teased to come with features including the 120Hz display and MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC. The OnePlus phone purportedly appeared on China's TENAA site with a model number PGZ110. The TENAA listing suggested specifications such as up to 12GB of RAM, 64-megapixel primary camera, and a 5,000mAh battery.
Some recent teasers of the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition also suggested that it would come with an all-new back design where the camera module will be available in a different shape over that of the OnePlus Ace (OnePlus 10R). The phone is also confirmed to have at least Blue and Grey colour options to choose from.
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a principal correspondent for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips.
More