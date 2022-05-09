OnePlus Ace was unveiled last month as the first model in the company's Ace series. Now, the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition is reportedly making its way to the market soon. In a new update, a hands-on image of the unannounced variant has surfaced online suggesting the design and other key specifications. The render shows the handset in a Black shade and suggests a triple rear camera setup at the back led by a 64-megapixel main sensor. Earlier, a OnePlus handset thought to be the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition had surfaced on China's TENAA website with model number PGZ110. The listing suggested that the phone will offer up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Known tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks), in collaboration with 91Mobiles, has shared the alleged live image and specifications of the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition. The renders show the handset in a Black shade. The render shows triple rear camera units paired with LED flash arranged on the upper left corner of the handsets. The phone is seen carrying a 64-megapixel main sensor. It suggests a different camera module on the upcoming handset compared to that on the vanilla OnePlus Ace.

Earlier, a mysterious OnePlus smartphone had been spotted on China's TENAA website with model number PGZ110. The listing suggested that the phone will have 5G connectivity with dual-SIM support and could be offered in Blue and Grey colours. Considering the live image shared by the tipster and specifications mentioned on the TENAA website, it looks like the OnePlus phone could be the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition.

The OnePlus handset was listed with a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) LTPS display and an octa-core processor. The TENAA listing showed two RAM variants – 8GB and 12GB – and two storage options – 128GB and 256GB – for the OnePlus PGZ110 smartphone.

The triple rear camera module of the device is listed to include a 64-megapixel primary sensor along with an 8-megapixel secondary camera and another 2-megapixel snapper. For selfies, the phone is shown with a 16-megapixel shooter. Furthermore, the OnePlus device is shown with a 4,890mAh battery with fast charging support. It is listed to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor as well.

