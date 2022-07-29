OnePlus Ace Pro is all set to launch in China on August 3. Ahead of the launch, the fast charging specifications of the phone have been confirmed. Separately, live images of the OnePlus Ace Pro have surfaced online suggesting the design. The renders suggest a triple rear camera setup on the device. The OnePlus Ace Pro could be a rebadged version of the OnePlus 10T and is confirmed to feature the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC coupled with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

Ahead of the launch, OnePlus has listed key specifications of the OnePlus Ace Pro on its China website. It is confirmed to come with support for 150W fast charging — a similar specification as the OnePlus Ace launched in April. It is confirmed to come in Hesse and Qingwu (translated) colour options.

Further, the display of the OnePlus Ace is teased to offer 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, higher than previous generations of OnePlus smartphones. The phone will have an eight-channel Vapour Cooling chamber.

Separately, known tipster Panda is Bald has leaked the alleged live images of the OnePlus Ace Pro on Weibo. The leaked live shots show the handset in a Black shade. The renders show the back panel with a triple rear camera unit arranged in the upper left corner along with an LED flash.

OnePlus has already announced that the launch of the OnePlus Ace Pro will take place on August 3 in China. The company will also be unveiling the OnePlus 10T 5G for the global markets including India on the same day. The launch event will begin in India at 7.30pm IST. It is also teased to include the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The OnePlus Ace Pro might be a rebranded version of the OnePlus 10T 5G.

