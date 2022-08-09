Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus Ace Pro With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 4,800mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

OnePlus Ace Pro With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 4,800mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

OnePlus Ace Pro has been launched in China for CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,200) for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 9 August 2022 19:32 IST
OnePlus Ace Pro With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 4,800mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Ace Pro (pictured) sports a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • OnePlus Ace Pro was launched in two colour options
  • The new OnePlus handset is available for pre-booking in China
  • The OnePlus Ace Pro packs a 4,800mAh battery with 150W fast charging

OnePlus Ace Pro was launched in China on Tuesday with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, with an Adreno 730 GPU. It is equipped with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. OnePlus Ace Pro packs a dual-cell 4,800mAh battery with 150W fast charging support. Just like the OnePlus 10T that was launched last week with the same specifications, the OnePlus Ace Pro will be available in two colour options.

OnePlus Ace Pro price, availability

OnePlus Ace Pro has been listed on Oppo's online store in China for CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 44,800) for the mid-tier variant with 16GB + 256GB storage. The base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage has been priced at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,200). The top-of-the-line variant with 16GB RAM + 512GB storage is available for CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 50,700).

As per the listing, OnePlus expects to start shipping the OnePlus Ace Pro from August 15 in China. The smartphone is currently available for pre-booking. The handset features Qingwu and Hesse colour options, which look similar to the Jade Green and Moonstone Black colour options of the OnePlus 10T.

OnePlus Ace Pro specifications

OnePlus Ace Pro is a dual-SIM (Nano) 5G smartphone. It runs on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1. It sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) resolution, 20.1:9 aspect ratio, and 93.4 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display also gets always-on display (AOD) support and eye protection mode. According to OnePlus, the display has been built to deliver up to 950 nits of peak brightness. The touchscreen also gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The handset is powered by the octa-cores Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with an Adreno 730 GPU. For optics, it sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary lens that supports optical image stabilisation. Accompanying the primary sensor, there is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. The primary rear camera can record 4K video at 60fps and 30fps. At the front, OnePlus Ace Pro features a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens.

For connectivity, OnePlus Ace Pro features 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It gets a dual-stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support, and a dual-microphone setup. OnePlus Ace Pro gets a fingerprint scanner and face recognition feature for biometric authentication. The handset packs a dual-cell 4,800mAh battery with 150W fast charging support. It measures 163x75.4x8.75mm and weighs and 203.5g, according to the company.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus Ace Pro

OnePlus Ace Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera Unspecified
RAM 16GB
OS Android
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Ace Pro, OnePlus Ace Pro price, OnePlus Ace Pro specifications, OnePlus 10T
Boult Audio FXCharge Neckband Earphones With Up to 32-Hour Battery Life Launched in India

Related Stories

OnePlus Ace Pro With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 4,800mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp to Let Users Control Online Presence, Leave Groups Silently, More
  2. Ola Electric to Launch a New EV on August 15 in India: Details
  3. Airtel to Launch 5G Services This Month, Cover Every Town by 2024: CEO Vittal
  4. OnePlus Nord Watch Price in India, Renders Leaked: Details
  5. Motorola Razr 2022, Moto X30 Pro, Moto S30 Pro Launch Set for August 11
  6. Vivo V25 Pro Teased to Launch With 64-Megapixel Camera in India
  7. Xiaomi 12 Pro, Redmi K50i 5G Discounted During Independence Day, Rakhi Sale
  8. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  9. Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, Pad 5 Pro 12.4, Buds 4 Pro Launch Set for August 11
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Alleged Design Render Tips Leica-Branded Rear Camera Again: Details
  2. OnePlus Ace Pro With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 4,800mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Boult Audio FXCharge Neckband Earphones With Up to 32-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  4. Oppo Watch 3 Series Pre-Booking Starts Ahead of August 10 Launch
  5. Vivo X80 Lite 5G, iQoo Z6x Surface on Google Play Supported Devices Website, Likely to Launch Soon: Report
  6. Crossbeats Ignite S4 Max Smartwatch With Always-on Display, Bluetooth Calling Support Launched in India
  7. OnePlus Nord Watch Price in India, Renders Leaked: All Details Here
  8. Apple Reportedly Increases iPhone 14 Initial Stock Order to 95 Million Units: Details
  9. Redmi 11 Prime 5G Spotted on IMEI Database; India Launch Expected Soon: Report
  10. Airtel to Launch 5G Services This Month, Cover Every Town by 2024: CEO Gopal Vittal
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.