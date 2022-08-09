OnePlus Ace Pro was launched in China on Tuesday with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, with an Adreno 730 GPU. It is equipped with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. OnePlus Ace Pro packs a dual-cell 4,800mAh battery with 150W fast charging support. Just like the OnePlus 10T that was launched last week with the same specifications, the OnePlus Ace Pro will be available in two colour options.

OnePlus Ace Pro price, availability

OnePlus Ace Pro has been listed on Oppo's online store in China for CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 44,800) for the mid-tier variant with 16GB + 256GB storage. The base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage has been priced at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,200). The top-of-the-line variant with 16GB RAM + 512GB storage is available for CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 50,700).

As per the listing, OnePlus expects to start shipping the OnePlus Ace Pro from August 15 in China. The smartphone is currently available for pre-booking. The handset features Qingwu and Hesse colour options, which look similar to the Jade Green and Moonstone Black colour options of the OnePlus 10T.

OnePlus Ace Pro specifications

OnePlus Ace Pro is a dual-SIM (Nano) 5G smartphone. It runs on Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1. It sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) resolution, 20.1:9 aspect ratio, and 93.4 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display also gets always-on display (AOD) support and eye protection mode. According to OnePlus, the display has been built to deliver up to 950 nits of peak brightness. The touchscreen also gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The handset is powered by the octa-cores Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with an Adreno 730 GPU. For optics, it sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary lens that supports optical image stabilisation. Accompanying the primary sensor, there is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. The primary rear camera can record 4K video at 60fps and 30fps. At the front, OnePlus Ace Pro features a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens.

For connectivity, OnePlus Ace Pro features 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It gets a dual-stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support, and a dual-microphone setup. OnePlus Ace Pro gets a fingerprint scanner and face recognition feature for biometric authentication. The handset packs a dual-cell 4,800mAh battery with 150W fast charging support. It measures 163x75.4x8.75mm and weighs and 203.5g, according to the company.