Technology News
loading

OnePlus Ace Pro Confirmed to Feature Eight-Channel Vapour Cooling Chamber: Details

OnePlus Ace Pro is expected to launch in global markets, including India, as the OnePlus 10T 5G.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 29 July 2022 10:48 IST
OnePlus Ace Pro Confirmed to Feature Eight-Channel Vapour Cooling Chamber: Details

Photo Credit: Weibo/OnePlus

The company claims that the VC chamber on the OnePlus Ace Pro measures 5,177 sq mm

Highlights
  • OnePlus Ace Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • The handset will be equipped with 16GB of RAM
  • OnePlus Ace Pro could sport a triple rear camera setup

OnePlus Ace Pro will come with an eight-channel Vapour Cooling chamber, according to the company. The smartphone is set to be launched in China on August 3. The OnePlus Ace Pro will launch in global markets including India as the OnePlus 10T 5G. The Chinese company has confirmed that the handset will feature 16GB of RAM. The specifications of the smartphone were leaked by a tipster, suggesting that the upcoming smartphone from OnePlus will sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and could be equipped with a triple rear camera setup.

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus Ace Pro will come with an eight-channel Vapour Cooling chamber (VC). The company claims that the area of the VC chamber is as high as 5,177 sq mm and the thermal conductivity is twice that of an ordinary VC. As mentioned earlier, the handset from OnePlus is set to debut in China on August 3. The Ace Pro is expected to launch in global markets, including India, as the OnePlus 10T 5G.

OnePlus Ace Pro specifications (expected)

To recall, the specifications of the OnePlus Ace Pro were recently leaked by a tipster. The handset is expected to sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2412×1080 pixels) AMOLED display, with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone been confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, along with 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage

For optics, the handset could sport a triple rear camera setup with 3x optical zoom, comprised of a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a 2-megapixel tertiary camera, according to the tipster. For selfies and video calls, the OnePlus Ace Pro is said to come with a 16-megapixel camera.

The upcoming OnePlus Ace Pro is expected to run on Android 12 and will pack a 2330mAh dual-cell battery, which is said to be a 4,660mAh battery unit. The handset measures 163×75.4×8.75mm and weighs 203.5g, according to the tipster.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus Ace Pro, OnePlus Ace Pro specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Asus ZenFone 9 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, Gimbal Stabilised Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

OnePlus Ace Pro Confirmed to Feature Eight-Channel Vapour Cooling Chamber: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nope to Laal Singh Chaddha, the 7 Biggest Movies in August
  2. iPhone, Apple Watch, MacBook Discounted in Croma Sale: Best Deals
  3. BGMI Said to Be Blocked in India Using Section of IT Act, Industry Reacts
  4. Asus ZenFone 9 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. IMF Exec Believes Some Stablecoins Are More Vulnerable to Crashes
  7. Watch the First Trailer for Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s Next Film
  8. Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Disappears from Google, Apple App Stores
  9. Vivo V25 Pro to Sport Colour Changing Rear Panel, Curved Display: Report
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Privacy Tracker Retracts Paytm Leak Claim, Believes Leak Was ‘Fabricated’
  2. India Tops List of Countries Looking to Block Tweets of Journalists, News Outlets, Twitter Says
  3. Miami City to Make Splash in NFT Arena in Partnership with Mastercard, Time USA, Salesforce
  4. Samsung Repair Mode Announced, Claims to Protect User's Personal Data When Visiting Service Centres
  5. Analogue Deep Learning Offers Faster AI Computation With Lower Energy Consumption, MIT Researchers Say
  6. Infinix Smart 6 Plus With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Moto Razr 2022 Key Specifications Tipped via TENAA Listing, Multiple RAM, Storage Variants Expected
  8. Twitter Reports Huge Spike in Governments' Requests to Remove Content, Snoop Users' Details
  9. Facebook Shuts Funding for US News Partnerships Program Amid Economic Downturn, Changing User Behaviour
  10. WhatsApp, Snapchat Fined in Russia for Failing to Store Users’ Data on Local Servers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.