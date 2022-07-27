OnePlus Ace Pro is set to launch in China on August 3. The same smartphone will be launched in India and the global markets as the OnePlus 10T 5G. Ahead of its launch, OnePlus has confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus Ace Pro will come with 16GB RAM. Besides this, the full specifications of the OnePlus Ace Pro have been leaked by a tipster, which suggests that the upcoming smartphone will sport a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood.

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus Ace Pro will come with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, higher than previous generations of OnePlus smartphones.

Meanwhile, tipster Mukul Sharma has tweeted purported specifications of the upcoming OnePlus Ace Pro in China — the OnePlus 10T 5G in India — via a tweet.

OnePlus Ace Pro specifications (expected)

According to the tipster, the OnePlus Ace Pro will sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2412×1080 pixels) AMOLED display, with a 120Hz screen refresh rate. It has been confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It will be equipped with up to 16GB of RAM and offer up to 512GB of inbuilt storage, according to the tipster.

On the camera front, the handset may feature a triple rear camera setup with 3x optical zoom, comprised of a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera and a 2-megapixel tertiary camera, according to the tipster. For selfies and video chats, the OnePlus Ace Pro could feature a 16-megapixel camera.

The upcoming OnePlus 10 Ace Pro is said to run on Android 12 and will pack a 2330mAh dual-cell battery, which is expected to be a 4,660mAh battery unit. The handset measures 163×75.4×8.75mm and weighs 203.5g, according to the tipster.