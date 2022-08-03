OnePlus Ace Pro was scheduled to launch in China on Wednesday at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST). However, the Shenzhen company has announced that today's launch event has been postponed for an unspecified reason. OnePlus said that it will soon reveal the follow-up plans for the China launch of the OnePlus Ace Pro. This Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-powered smartphone is also set to arrive globally as the OnePlus 10T. The global launch plan for the OnePlus 10T is going ahead as previously announced.

OnePlus shared a post on Weibo on Wednesday announcing the postponement of the OnePlus Ace Pro launch event. The company did not reveal the cause for postponing the launch and will announce the follow-up plans separately.

According to a recent report, the OnePlus Ace Pro is confirmed to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 720Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC along with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. OnePlus has revealed that this smartphone will also support 150W fast charging. In addition, there is an eight-channel Vapour Cooling chamber. This smartphone is confirmed to arrive in Black and Blue colours.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 10T will seemingly launch globally and in India as scheduled. The global launch event is set to take place today, Wednesday, at 7:30pm IST. This seemingly rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace Pro will also be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC coupled with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The OnePlus 10T has been confirmed to pack a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor. The phone will also support the company's image clarity engine (ICE) for improved photo capturing speeds and details. The primary sensor will be accompanied by an ultra-wide angle camera with a 119-degree field of view as well as a macro camera.