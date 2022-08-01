OnePlus Ace Pro Display Details Revealed Ahead of August 3 Launch

OnePlus Ace Pro display specifications have been revealed ahead of the smartphone's launch in China on August 3. As per the details, the smartphone will sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is also teased to come with thin bezels, and will feature a flat display. Previously, the company revealed that the smartphone will come with support for 150W fast charging — a similar specification as the OnePlus Ace launched in April.

In a post on Weibo, OnePlus revealed that the upcoming OnePlus Ace Pro will sport a 6.7-inch [AMOLED] display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 720Hz touch sampling rate. It will offer support for HDR10+, 1.07 billion colours, and sport thin bezels measuring 1.48mm. It is expected to be a full HD+ panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

OnePlus has already revealed that the OnePlus Ace Pro will come with support for 150W fast charging. It will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The phone will have an eight-channel Vapour Cooling chamber.

Furthermore, the OnePlus China website mentions that the OnePlus Ace Pro is the official smartphone for the second League of Legends mobile game professional league event as well as for the Peace Elite Professional League in 2022. The smartphone is listed to come in Black and Blue colour options.

OnePlus Ace Pro launch will take place on August 3 in China. The company will also be launching the OnePlus 10T 5G in global markets — including India — on the same day. The launch event will begin in India at 7:30pm IST. It is also teased to include the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The OnePlus Ace Pro is said to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus 10T 5G.