OnePlus Ace launch date has been set for April 21, the company confirmed on Thursday. The smartphone is tipped to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC and come with support for 150W fast charging — similar specifications as the recently launched Realme GT Neo 3. Ahead of the handset's launch in China, the company has also shared images of the smartphone, showing off the design in two colour options. The images of the upcoming OnePlus Ace suggest that the company may skip the alert slider on this handset.

In a post shared on Weibo, the company announced that the OnePlus Ace will launch in China on April 21 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST). The company has also shared a series of images of the smartphone, showing off the rear panel and a triple rear camera setup. OnePlus has confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus Ace will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC and offer support for 150W fast charging. According to a recent report, the OnePlus 10R, which is also tipped to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, could bear the OnePlus Ace moniker at launch.

OnePlus Ace images shared by the company ahead of the smartphone's launch

Photo Credit: Weibo/ OnePlus

OnePlus Ace specifications (expected)

The OnePlus Ace is tipped to run on Android 12-based OxygenOS 12, according to reports. The company has already confirmed that the smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC under the hood. The smartphone is said to feature 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The images of the handset shared by the company show the OnePlus Ace equipped with a triple camera setup. According to a tipster, the smartphone could feature a Sony IMX766 primary camera.

The company has revealed that the OnePlus Ace will come with 150W fast charging support. This is in line with the company's earlier announcement at MWC 2022 that it would introduce a phone with support for 150W charging in the second quarter of 2022.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.