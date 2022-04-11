Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus Ace Specifications, Images Leaked; May Be Rumoured OnePlus 10R With Dimensity 8100 SoC

OnePlus Ace Specifications, Images Leaked; May Be Rumoured OnePlus 10R With Dimensity 8100 SoC

OnePlus Ace is believed to be the previously rumoured OnePlus 10R smartphone.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 11 April 2022 12:15 IST
OnePlus Ace Specifications, Images Leaked; May Be Rumoured OnePlus 10R With Dimensity 8100 SoC

Photo Credit: Why Lab/ Weibo

The OnePlus Ace is said to support 150W fast charging

Highlights
  • OnePlus Ace could be fitted with a 50-megapixel IMX766 primary sensor
  • The OnePlus Ace is tipped to sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display
  • It could come with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM

OnePlus 10R was recently tipped to come with a Dimensity 8100 SoC. Now, a reliable tipster has suggested that this rumoured handset could bear the moniker OnePlus Ace at launch. The Ace branding was previously used by Oppo, which released the Oppo Reno Ace (2019) and the Oppo Ace 2 (2020). The tipster has said that this moniker could now be exclusively employed by OnePlus. Furthermore, another tipster has shared a couple of supposed images of the Oppo Ace that also provide a look at its 150W fast charger.

As per the information shared by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the rumoured OnePlus handset that is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC could be named OnePlus Ace. It is tipped to be designed for smooth gaming and fast charging, with 150W charging tipped. The handset is said to sport a back cover with a polished texture finish. Looking at just these specifications, it may be that the OnePlus Ace will be a rebranded Realme GT Neo 3, which has the same chipset and charging speed.

In addition, tipster WHYLAB has posted alleged images of the OnePlus Ace on Weibo. It is said to have a PGKM10 model number and feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2,412x1,080 pixels) AMOLED display. It is supposed to feature a 50-megapixel IMX766 primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). There is tipped to be a 4,500mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging.

Past reports have allegedly provided more information about the OnePlus Ace aka OnePlus 10R, which was previously expected to be the OnePlus 10R. It is said to run on the Android 12 operating system with the OxygenOS 12 skin on top. The display could have a refresh rate of 120Hz and support HDR10+ content. The OnePlus Ace is supposed to pack up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The handset is said to sport a centrally-placed hole-punch slot in the front, which could house a 16-megapixel Samsung S5K3P9SP sensor.

Another recent OnePlus 10R leak had shared alleged renders of the smartphone, and they are slightly similar to what was shared by WHYLAB for the OnePlus Ace. They show a triple rear camera in the raised camera module, apart from a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout in the front of the screen.

OnePlus Ace

OnePlus Ace

Display 6.70-inch
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 2,412x1,080 pixels
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Ace, OnePlus Ace specifications, OnePlus, OnePlus 10R
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Bitcoin, Ether Suffer Small Losses as Fears of Recession Loom Large Over Global Economy
OnePlus Ace Specifications, Images Leaked; May Be Rumoured OnePlus 10R With Dimensity 8100 SoC
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Ace Specifications, Images Leak; May Be OnePlus 10R
  2. Samsung's Reputation Hit as Prices Slashed at Home for Galaxy S22
  3. iPhone 13 Becomes the Latest Model Manufactured by Apple in India
  4. Elon Musk Decides Not to Join Twitter Board, CEO Parag Agrawal Reveals
  5. Glance TV Debuts to Let Users Interact on TVs in India
  6. Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition to Launch on April 12, Design Revealed
  7. OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Review: A Perfect Ten?
  8. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  9. Vivo X Fold Specifications, Price Leaked
  10. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Tickets Now Live in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Coinbase Suspends Crypto Purchase Through UPI Days After Launch to Avoid Regulatory Trouble
  2. OnePlus Ace Specifications, Images Leaked; May Be Rumoured OnePlus 10R With Dimensity 8100 SoC
  3. Scientists Reprogram Ageing Skill Cells to Rejuvenate Them, Rewind Cellular Biological Clock
  4. Bitcoin, Ether Suffer Small Losses as Fears of Recession Loom Large Over Global Economy
  5. Russia's Roscosmos Will Convey Plan to Terminate ISS Cooperation to Putin in Near Future
  6. iPhone 13 Confirmed to Be Latest Smartphone Manufactured by Apple in India
  7. Glance TV Launched to Offer Interactive Experiences on Smart Android TVs in India
  8. Electric Vehicle Retail Sales in India Jump Three-Fold in FY22: FADA
  9. Brie Larson Added to Fast & Furious 10 Cast, Vin Diesel Announces
  10. Elon Musk Decides Not to Join Twitter Board, CEO Parag Agrawal Reveals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.