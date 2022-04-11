OnePlus 10R was recently tipped to come with a Dimensity 8100 SoC. Now, a reliable tipster has suggested that this rumoured handset could bear the moniker OnePlus Ace at launch. The Ace branding was previously used by Oppo, which released the Oppo Reno Ace (2019) and the Oppo Ace 2 (2020). The tipster has said that this moniker could now be exclusively employed by OnePlus. Furthermore, another tipster has shared a couple of supposed images of the Oppo Ace that also provide a look at its 150W fast charger.

As per the information shared by tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the rumoured OnePlus handset that is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC could be named OnePlus Ace. It is tipped to be designed for smooth gaming and fast charging, with 150W charging tipped. The handset is said to sport a back cover with a polished texture finish. Looking at just these specifications, it may be that the OnePlus Ace will be a rebranded Realme GT Neo 3, which has the same chipset and charging speed.

In addition, tipster WHYLAB has posted alleged images of the OnePlus Ace on Weibo. It is said to have a PGKM10 model number and feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2,412x1,080 pixels) AMOLED display. It is supposed to feature a 50-megapixel IMX766 primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). There is tipped to be a 4,500mAh battery with support for 150W fast charging.

Past reports have allegedly provided more information about the OnePlus Ace aka OnePlus 10R, which was previously expected to be the OnePlus 10R. It is said to run on the Android 12 operating system with the OxygenOS 12 skin on top. The display could have a refresh rate of 120Hz and support HDR10+ content. The OnePlus Ace is supposed to pack up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The handset is said to sport a centrally-placed hole-punch slot in the front, which could house a 16-megapixel Samsung S5K3P9SP sensor.

Another recent OnePlus 10R leak had shared alleged renders of the smartphone, and they are slightly similar to what was shared by WHYLAB for the OnePlus Ace. They show a triple rear camera in the raised camera module, apart from a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout in the front of the screen.