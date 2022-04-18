OnePlus is all set to unveil the OnePlus Ace in China and OnePlus 10R 5G in India on April 21 and April 28 respectively. Ahead of the launch, OnePlus has teased the design and key specifications of both handsets. The OnePlus Ace's design and essential specifications are strikingly similar to the OnePlus 10R 5G. The former is expected to be exclusive to the company's home country, while OnePlus 10R 5G could be an Indian variant of the OnePlus Ace. OnePlus Ace will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC and offer support for 150W fast charging, while OnePlus 10R 5G is confirmed to pack MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC and 4,500mAh battery with 150W SUPERVOOC charging technology.

OnePlus last week confirmed the launch of OnePlus Ace in China on April 21 and OnePlus 10R 5G will be launched a week after that, on April 28 in India. The company now has shared a series of images of the smartphones via Weibo and Twitter, giving smartphone enthusiasts a glimpse of the design of the dual-textured rear panel and the triple rear camera setup of OnePlus Ace and OnePlus 10R 5G. The positioning and the design of the rear camera modules are notably quite similar. The handsets are teased in two colour options.

Although they look similar, there could be some minor changes between the devices. OnePlus Ace will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC and offer support for 150W fast charging. OnePlus 10R 5G, on the other hand, is confirmed to include a customised MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC. It will come with a 4,500 battery with support for 150W SuperVOOC charging technology, which is claimed to fully charge the phone's battery in 17 minutes.

According to past leaks, OnePlus Ace could run on Android 12-based OxygenOS 12. It is said to offer 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The triple rear camera unit of the smartphone could feature a Sony IMX766 primary camera. OnePlus Ace will come with 150W fast charging support.

The OnePlus 10R 5G is tipped to sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ E4 AMOLED hole-punch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is tipped to come with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The triple rear camera unit of the OnePlus 10R 5G is expected to be led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor.

