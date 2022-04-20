OnePlus Ace is set to debut in China on Thursday as the company's first smartphone with support for 150W fast charging. The handset is tipped to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC and is expected to debut in India as the OnePlus 10R, alongside the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G on April 28. Ahead of the launch of both the OnePlus Ace and the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, official-looking renders of the handsets have surfaced online. The company has also revealed that the upcoming OnePlus 10R will be available in two charging variants in India.

Noted tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) has shared detailed renders of both the OnePlus Ace and the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G on Tuesday. The OnePlus Ace is shown to sport a triple rear camera setup and a centre-aligned hole punch cutout for the selfie camera — for the first time on a OnePlus phone — while the renders suggest it will come without the company's alert slider. The bottom of the phone shows a single firing speaker and a USB Type-C port, without a 3.5mm headphone jack. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is also shown to sport a triple rear camera setup and a left-aligned hole-punch cutout for the front-facing camera.

Meanwhile, OnePlus announced on Twitter that the upcoming OnePlus 10R will be available in two SuperVOOC fast charging variants. The OnePlus 10R will offer 150W and 80W SuperVOOC charging support, according to the company. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is yet to reveal whether the OnePlus 10R will offer two different battery capacities like the Realme GT Neo 3 — a 150W fast charging model with a 4,500mAh battery and an 80W fast charging variant with a 5,000mAh battery.

OnePlus 10R specifications (expected)

The OnePlus 10R is tipped to sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ E4 AMOLED hole-punch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC, according to the company's microsite. It is tipped to offer up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. The smartphone is also teased to come with the company's Hyperboost gaming engine, which is also found on the high-end OnePlus 10 Pro.

The smartphone is shown to sport a triple camera setup in the leaked renders, and it is said to feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera. While the battery capacity of the OnePlus 10R is yet to be revealed by the company, the smartphone is confirmed to launch in two variants — with 150W and 80W fast charging support.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G specifications (expected)

According to previous reports, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G could sport a 6.59-inch display. The handset is tipped to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage.

Leaked renders of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G show handset sporting a triple rear camera setup, which will feature a 64-megapixel primary camera, according to the company's website. It is also tipped to feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera for selfies and video calls. It will pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging, according to the company.

