OnePlus Ace Allegedly Facing Heating Issues, Company Says It's Normal: Report

OnePlus says the temperature will not affect the normal use of the handset.

Updated: 5 May 2022 11:49 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Ace was launched as OnePlus 10R 5G in India

Highlights
  • OnePlus Ace was launched in China in April
  • OnePlus says that temperature is within the normal range
  • The user played Genshin Impact on it for an hour

OnePlus Ace, which was launched in India as OnePlus 10R 5G, is facing overheating issues, as per a report. A customer of the OnePlus Ace reportedly claimed on Weibo that his handset became very hot after an hour of gaming. This became a trending topic of discussion on the Chinese microblogging website forcing OnePlus to chime in and clarify that it is normal for a phone to heat up after playing games on it for longer hours. The company said it will not affect the normal use of the phone. Other users also chimed in with similar issues.

Sina Technology cited various users who complained that their OnePlus Ace smartphones “became very hot on the first day of use” (translated). One of the users claimed that their device's battery temperature reached 43.7 degrees Celsius, and the CPU was at 46.5 degrees Celsius when they played Genshin Impact on it for an hour. Reportedly, some users also provided a video, saying that the temperature of their phones' battery temperature reached as high as 44.6 degrees Celsius and the CPU's soared to 60.4 degrees Celsius.

OnePlus has reportedly said that the high temperature of the phone was high due to prolonged gaming, and “the user believed that the mobile phone had quality problems (translated).” The Chinese company also said that it is normal for the temperature of the mobile phone to rise during game play. It clarified that the temperature of the phone reported is within the normal range, and will not affect the normal use of the handset. We have reached out to OnePlus independently with our set of queries on the development.

The report also mentions some users saying the temperature of the OnePlus Ace, which was launched in China in April, was not so bad after all.

We discussed this with Roydon Cerejo, Reviews at Gadgets 360, and in his view, 43.7 degrees Celsius or 46.5 degrees Celsius are not abnormal temperatures (considering the heat wave we are in). He pointed out that phones heat up if you play heavy 3D games for more than 15 minutes at a stretch, no matter how good the cooling is. “Oh god! that's like the Crysis of the mobile world, even the flagships struggle with that,” he said when he was told that the complainant played Genshin Impact on it for an hour.

Without completely refuting the complainant's charges, he noted that sometimes it's just bad luck or one defective unit that shows problems, and doesn't mean the entire production line is flawed.

The OnePlus Ace was launched in India as the OnePlus 10R last week. There is a vanilla OnePlus 10R 5G model that comes with 80W SuperVOOC charging, and OnePlus also launched the OnePlus 10R 5G Endurance Edition, which features 150W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus 10R 5G Endurance Edition

OnePlus 10R 5G Endurance Edition

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
