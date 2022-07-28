OnePlus 9RT is getting an update to Android 12-based OxygenOS 12. The flagship handset from OnePlus was launched in India in January and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood. it features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. The OnePlus 9RT runs on a 4,500mAh battery which comes with support for 65W fast charging. The smartphone previously received an OxygenOS 11_A.05 update, along with several bug fixes and improvements to the operating system in March.

The Android 12 stable update with OxygenOS 12 for the OnePlus 9RT has rolled out, as per a post on the company's official community forum. The update is a large one and weighs in at 4.7GB. The update will bring improvements across categories including accessibility, camera, design, and performance among others.

As part of the latest update, the home screen icons have been optimised with improved textures, and a quick launch feature that detects and preloads frequently used apps have been added. The display of camera modes on the menu bar has been optimised and the OnePlus 9RT will also receive new visual to text instructions for a better understanding of the accessibility functions. These are among the several changes being introduced as a part of the update.

The smartphone sports a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Samsung E4 AMOLED display, up to 1,300 nits of peak brightness, with a 120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 1,300Hz. The display features 100 percent DCI:P3 colour gamut coverageand support for HDR10+ content.

