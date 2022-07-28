Technology News
loading

OnePlus 9RT Gets Android 12-Based OxygenOS 12 Update: All Details

OnePlus 9RT was launched in India this January.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 28 July 2022 19:40 IST
OnePlus 9RT Gets Android 12-Based OxygenOS 12 Update: All Details

OnePlus 9RT was launched in India in January with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC

Highlights
  • The OnePlus 9RT Android 12 update is about 4.7GB in size
  • OnePlus 9RT is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC
  • OnePlus 9RT features a triple rear camera setup

OnePlus 9RT is getting an update to Android 12-based OxygenOS 12. The flagship handset from OnePlus was launched in India in January and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood. it features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. The OnePlus 9RT runs on a 4,500mAh battery which comes with support for 65W fast charging. The smartphone previously received an OxygenOS 11_A.05 update, along with several bug fixes and improvements to the operating system in March.

The Android 12 stable update with OxygenOS 12 for the OnePlus 9RT has rolled out, as per a post on the company's official community forum. The update is a large one and weighs in at 4.7GB. The update will bring improvements across categories including accessibility, camera, design, and performance among others.

As part of the latest update, the home screen icons have been optimised with improved textures, and a quick launch feature that detects and preloads frequently used apps have been added. The display of camera modes on the menu bar has been optimised and the OnePlus 9RT will also receive new visual to text instructions for a better understanding of the accessibility functions. These are among the several changes being introduced as a part of the update.

As mentioned earlier, the OnePlus 9RT was launched in India in January with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood.

The smartphone sports a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Samsung E4 AMOLED display, up to 1,300 nits of peak brightness, with a 120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 1,300Hz. The display features 100 percent DCI:P3 colour gamut coverageand support for HDR10+ content.

The OnePlus 9RT also received an OxygenOS 11_A.05 update, along with several bug fixes and improvements to the operating system in March.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus 9RT

OnePlus 9RT

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Beautiful design, well built
  • Crisp and vibrant display
  • Very good battery life
  • Competent primary camera
  • Smooth overall performance
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming selfie, secondary cameras
  • Misses an IP rating, wireless charging
Read detailed OnePlus 9RT review
Display 6.62-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus 9RT Android 12 update, OnePlus 9RT specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, MacBook Pro Discounted in Croma Everything Apple Sale: Best Deals, Offers

Related Stories

OnePlus 9RT Gets Android 12-Based OxygenOS 12 Update: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Watch the First Trailer for Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s Next Film
  2. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Review: Style With Substance?
  3. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  4. Government Warns Apple Watch Users in India of Multiple Vulnerabilities
  5. Moto X30 Pro to Be World’s First Smartphone With 200-Megapixel Camera
  6. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Price Leaked Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Event
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra May Feature 10-Megapixel Periscope Camera: Report
  8. Google Street View Makes a Return to India, Launches in 10 Cities Today
  9. iQoo 9T 5G Price in India, Launch Offers Revealed Ahead of August 2 Launch
  10. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Pricing, Colour Options Tipped: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto Razr 2022 Foldable Display Teased, Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of Launch
  2. Vivo V25 Pro to Sport Colour Changing Rear Panel, Curved AMOLED Display: Report
  3. OnePlus 9RT Gets Android 12-Based OxygenOS 12 Update: All Details
  4. iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, MacBook Pro Discounted in Croma Everything Apple Sale: Best Deals, Offers
  5. Alphabet’s DeepMind Predicts Nearly All Protein Structures Known to Science
  6. Cosmic Byte Equinox Kronos Wireless, Equinox Neutrino Gaming Headsets With Dolby Atmos Audio Launched in India
  7. Huawei Watch 3 Pro New With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display, eSIM Calling Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Paytm CEO Says Firm Chasing $1 Billion Goal, Seeks to ‘Rewind-and-Reset’ Fintech Pioneer After IPO Fiasco
  9. Play Store 10th Anniversary: Google Offering Play Credits for App, Game or In-App Items in India
  10. Private Spyware Victim Testifies Being Spied on by NSO's Pegasus, Warns It Can Be Used Against US
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.