OnePlus 9R is finally receiving the OxygenOS 12 update, albeit as an open beta test. The smartphone was launched in India in March 2021 along with two other OnePlus 9-series smartphones. The OxygenOS 12 beta update will bring a plethora of new features to OnePlus 9R such as the Canvas always-on display (AOD) feature and Work Life Balance mode, among others. Since OnePlus 9R's OxygenOS 12 update is a beta test, users are cautioned that it may have a few bugs.

The OxygenOS 12 open beta update for OnePlus 9R (review) was announced through an official blog post. The update is based on Android 12 and gets a gamut of the latest Android-based features.

The budget-oriented flagship smartphone from OnePlus gets optimised desktop icons with improved textures. OnePlus 9R also gets an optimised Dark Mode with three adjustable levels. The Shelf on the smartphone gets additional style options for Cards along with new Earphone Control Card, OnePlus Scout, and OnePlus Watch Card.

OnePlus has also added Work Life Balance (WLB) feature to the OnePlus 9R, which will also be available to all users once they update to the OxygenOS 12 open beta test. The update will let users choose between Work and Life modes via a toggle in the quick settings. WLB 2.0 now also supports automatic switching between Work and Life modes based on locations, Wi-Fi network, and time.

Furthermore, OnePlus 9R's Gallery will allow users to change layout through a two-finger pinch gesture. It will help further crop pictures for thumbnails based on the content. The Canvas AOD has also been added through the OxygenOS 12 open beta update. It now gets multiple brushes and strokes along with support for colour adjustment. It also has an optimised algorithm and improved facial recognition.

OnePlus cautions users that since not all apps have been optimised for Android 12, they may malfunction sometimes. Additionally, the clock may not show the dial display when AOD is turned on. Users should also make sure that their device has a minimum 30 percent battery life and have at least 3GB of free storage space to install the open beta update.