OnePlus 9R Getting Android 12-Based OxygenOS 12 Open Beta Update in India: How to Install

OnePlus 9R was launched in India in March 2021.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 24 February 2022 14:30 IST
OnePlus 9R was launched with Android 11 out-of-the-box

  • OnePlus 9R update brings Canvas always-on display feature
  • OxygenOS 12 open beta update may have a few bugs
  • OnePlus 9R will get many Android 12-based features

OnePlus 9R is finally receiving the OxygenOS 12 update, albeit as an open beta test. The smartphone was launched in India in March 2021 along with two other OnePlus 9-series smartphones. The OxygenOS 12 beta update will bring a plethora of new features to OnePlus 9R such as the Canvas always-on display (AOD) feature and Work Life Balance mode, among others. Since OnePlus 9R's OxygenOS 12 update is a beta test, users are cautioned that it may have a few bugs.

The OxygenOS 12 open beta update for OnePlus 9R (review) was announced through an official blog post. The update is based on Android 12 and gets a gamut of the latest Android-based features.

OnePlus 9R OxygenOS 12 beta update changelog

The budget-oriented flagship smartphone from OnePlus gets optimised desktop icons with improved textures. OnePlus 9R also gets an optimised Dark Mode with three adjustable levels. The Shelf on the smartphone gets additional style options for Cards along with new Earphone Control Card, OnePlus Scout, and OnePlus Watch Card.

OnePlus has also added Work Life Balance (WLB) feature to the OnePlus 9R, which will also be available to all users once they update to the OxygenOS 12 open beta test. The update will let users choose between Work and Life modes via a toggle in the quick settings. WLB 2.0 now also supports automatic switching between Work and Life modes based on locations, Wi-Fi network, and time.

Furthermore, OnePlus 9R's Gallery will allow users to change layout through a two-finger pinch gesture. It will help further crop pictures for thumbnails based on the content. The Canvas AOD has also been added through the OxygenOS 12 open beta update. It now gets multiple brushes and strokes along with support for colour adjustment. It also has an optimised algorithm and improved facial recognition.

OnePlus cautions users that since not all apps have been optimised for Android 12, they may malfunction sometimes. Additionally, the clock may not show the dial display when AOD is turned on. Users should also make sure that their device has a minimum 30 percent battery life and have at least 3GB of free storage space to install the open beta update.

OnePlus 9R OxygenOS 12 beta update: How to install

Users are advised to take a backup of the data on their OnePlus 9R. However, OnePlus does mention the update may not wipe out the data.

  1. Download the latest ROM upgrade zip package from the specified server.
  2. Copy the ROM upgrade package to the phone storage.
  3. Go to Settings > System > System Updates > Click top right icon > Local upgrade > Click on the corresponding installation package > Upgrade.
  4. After the upgrade is complete, click Restart.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus 9R

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good
  • Vivid 120Hz display
  • 65W fast charging
  • Good overall performance
  • Bad
  • No IP rating
  • Low-light camera performance could be better
  • Gets a bit warm when stressed
Read detailed OnePlus 9R review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 9R Update Changelog, OxygenOS 12, Android 12, OxygenOS 12 Open Beta Update
