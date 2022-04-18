OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro have started getting a new OxygenOS update in India. The OxygenOS 12 (C.48) update comes with April 2022 Android security patch, along with some system-level stability improvements. As usual, the update will be released for OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro users in a phased manner. The Chinese tech brand has listed builds for EU, North America, and India variants of the phones. Both the OnePlus flagship smartphones feature Hasselblad cameras and are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.

OnePlus on Monday confirmed the rollout of the OxygenOS 12 update for OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro units via OnePlus forum. OnePlus 9 series phones in handsets in India, Europe and North America are receiving the update. Both the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro will receive similar improvements with the new update.

OnePlus has started the incremental rollout of the new update for the OnePlus 9 in India, where it arrives as LE2111_11.C.48. The OnePlus 9 users in Europe are receiving the LE2113_11.C.48 build and North American users will get the LE2115_11.C.48 build. Similarly, OnePlus 9 Pro users in India are receiving the LE2121_11.C.48​ version. The European region will get the LE2123_11.C.48 build, and the North American region will receive the LE2125_11.C.48 build.

The changelog for the new update mentions April 2022 Android security patch and system stability improvements. The size of the update is not mentioned by the company. However, users are recommended to update their OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro handsets while the phones are connected to strong Wi-Fi and are charging.

The update will be carried out by OnePlus in a phased manner and is expected to reach all eligible OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones automatically over the air. Keen users can manually check for the update by heading to Settings > System > System updates.