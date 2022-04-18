Technology News
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Gets New OxygenOS 12 Update in India With April 2022 Android Security Patch

OnePlus 9, and OnePlus 9 Pro will be upgraded to April 2022 Android Security Patch with the latest OxygenOS 12 update.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 18 April 2022 17:46 IST
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Gets New OxygenOS 12 Update in India With April 2022 Android Security Patch

Photo Credit: OnePlus India

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro update carries C.48 software version

Highlights
  • OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro get similar improvements with the update
  • The size of the new OnePlus update is not known
  • The update is being rolled out in a phased manner

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro have started getting a new OxygenOS update in India. The OxygenOS 12 (C.48) update comes with April 2022 Android security patch, along with some system-level stability improvements. As usual, the update will be released for OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro users in a phased manner. The Chinese tech brand has listed builds for EU, North America, and India variants of the phones. Both the OnePlus flagship smartphones feature Hasselblad cameras and are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.

OnePlus on Monday confirmed the rollout of the OxygenOS 12 update for OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro units via OnePlus forum. OnePlus 9 series phones in handsets in India, Europe and North America are receiving the update. Both the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro will receive similar improvements with the new update.

OnePlus has started the incremental rollout of the new update for the OnePlus 9 in India, where it arrives as LE2111_11.C.48. The OnePlus 9 users in Europe are receiving the LE2113_11.C.48 build and North American users will get the LE2115_11.C.48 build. Similarly, OnePlus 9 Pro users in India are receiving the LE2121_11.C.48​ version. The European region will get the LE2123_11.C.48 build, and the North American region will receive the LE2125_11.C.48 build.

The changelog for the new update mentions April 2022 Android security patch and system stability improvements. The size of the update is not mentioned by the company. However, users are recommended to update their OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro handsets while the phones are connected to strong Wi-Fi and are charging.

The update will be carried out by OnePlus in a phased manner and is expected to reach all eligible OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro smartphones automatically over the air. Keen users can manually check for the update by heading to Settings > System > System updates.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, Android update, OnePlus changelog, OxygenOS 12 Update, C.48, OxygenOS
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Tesla Shareholders Ask Judge to Order Elon Musk to Stop Commenting on 2018 Case

