  OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro OxygenOS 12 Update in India Brings Fixes for 5G Network, Always On Display Issues, More

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro OxygenOS 12 Update in India Brings Fixes for 5G Network, Always-On Display Issues, More

OnePlus 9, and OnePlus 9 Pro will be upgraded to February 2022 Android Security Patch with new the OxygenOS 12 update.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 14 March 2022 16:54 IST
The new update for OnePlus 9 series fixes a known Alexa app crash problem

Highlights
  • OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro get fairly similar improvements
  • The update is being rolled out in a phased manner
  • OnePlus hasn’t released this build for the North American users yet

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro have started getting a new OxygenOS update in India. The OxygenOS 12 (C.46) update packs the February 2022 Android security patch, along with fixes for a couple of known issues. The new update is said to improve 5G network and fix a recurring issue with the Always-On Display feature of the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 P Pro smartphones. It is also claimed to fix an Alexa app crash issue. As usual, the update will be released for OnePlus users in a phased manner. The company has listed builds for EU, and India variants of the phones.

An official post on the OnePlus forum details the changelog that comes with the update for the OnePlus smartphones. Both the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro will receive similar improvements with the new update.

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro update changelog

The new OxygenOS 12 update (C.46) for OnePlus 9 arrive as LE2113_11.C.46 in Europe and LE2111_11.C.46 in India. Similarly, OnePlus 9 Pro users in Europe will receive LE2123_11.C.46 build and Indian users will get LE2121_11.C.46 build. Notably, OnePlus hasn't released this build for the phones in North America, stating country-related limitations.

The changelog mentions February 2022 Android security patch and a list of fixes, which includes system stability improvements for the OnePlus 9 series phones. As mentioned, OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro get fixes for an irregular Always-on Display issue previously reported by users. Alongside, the handsets get fixes for blurred screen issues. Further, OnePlus has also resolved a bug that caused random crashes of the Alexa app. According to the patch notes, the C.46 update includes fixes for issues related to the 5G connectivity of OnePlus 9 series phones.

The size of the update is not mentioned in the post. However, users are advised to update their OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro while the phones are connected to strong a Wi-Fi signal and are charging. The update will be carried out by OnePlus in a phased manner and is expected to reach all eligible smartphones automatically over the air. Interested users can manually check for the update by heading to Settings > System > System updates.

