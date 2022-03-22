Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Get New OxygenOS 12 Update in India With March 2022 Android Security Patch

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Get New OxygenOS 12 Update in India With March 2022 Android Security Patch

This OxygenOS 12 update is also being rolled out in Europe and will be available in North America soon.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 22 March 2022 15:45 IST
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Get New OxygenOS 12 Update in India With March 2022 Android Security Patch

Photo Credit: OnePlus

The new OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 9 series is said to improve system stability

Highlights
  • OnePlus is said to have fixed an issue with incorrect operator names
  • OnePlus has claimed to optimised camera performance
  • The update is supposed to have fixed an MMS-related issue

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are receiving the new OxygenOS 12 update in India. The new firmware update bears version number C.47. It is also seeing a gradual rollout in Europe and will be soon available in North America, as per the company. The update features several bug fixes and comes with the March 2022 Android security patch. This OxygenOS 12 update is said to improve the overall system stability of the smartphones. It is also claimed to fix issues related to incorrect operator names and the inability to send MMS at times.

The official post shared on the OnePlus forum mentions the detailed changelog of the OxygenOS 12 (C.47) update. As mentioned earlier, this update is available for the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro.

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro update changelog

OnePlus has begun the incremental rollout of this update for the OnePlus 9 in India, where it arrives as LE2111_11_C.47. The OnePlus 9 users in Europe are receiving the LE2113_11.C.47 build and North American users will get the LE2115_11_C.47 build. Furthermore, OnePlus 9 Pro users in India are set to receive the LE2121_11_C.47 version. It is being rolled out in the European region as LE2123_11.C.47, and the North American region will receive the LE2125_11_C.47 build.

The changelog says the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are receiving the March 2022 Android security patch with this update. There are also said to be improvements to system stability. The handsets get fixes for the display of incorrect operator names. The Chinese tech giant also claims to have fixed an issue with the inability to send MMS at times. The update brings optimisation for stable communication and camera fluency for taking pictures.

OnePlus has also confirmed in their post that a SafetyNet bug that was causing issues with Google Pay has been fixed. The error was being caused by this update and has already been resolved on the server-side.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good ergonomics
  • Competent ultra-wide camera
  • Vivid 120Hz display
  • Speedy overall performance
  • Bad
  • Lacks IP rating, wireless charging
  • Average selfie camera
  • No OIS for main camera
  • Plastic frame instead of metal
Read detailed OnePlus 9 review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Advertisement
OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent build quality
  • 50W wireless charging
  • Competent rear cameras
  • Good overall performance
  • Vivid display
  • Bad
  • Occasional overheating in camera app
  • Minor software bugs
  • Underwhelming selfie camera
Read detailed OnePlus 9 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OxygenOS 12
Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Still Looking for Next Big Thing
Samsung Galaxy A13 Price in India, Storage Variants Tipped Ahead of Launch

Related Stories

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Get New OxygenOS 12 Update in India With March 2022 Android Security Patch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 2022 Smartphone Launch Schedule, Prices in India Tipped
  2. OnePlus 8 Series, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 9R Get OxygenOS 12 Update in India
  3. Realme GT Neo 3 With Industry-First 150W Fast Charging Launched: Details
  4. A New OnePlus Nord Smartwatch Is Said to Be Coming to India
  5. iQoo Z6 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time: See Launch Offers
  6. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  7. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Launched in India, Pre-Orders Now Open
  8. Asus 8z Review: Small Wonder
  9. Poco X4 Pro 5G India Launch Teased to Take Place on April 10
  10. Huawei P50E With Snapdragon 778G 4G SoC Launched: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 to be Available for Pre-Orders on March 24
  2. Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Getting Live Caption Feature, Bug Fixes, More With March Update
  3. Samsung Galaxy A13 Price in India, Storage Variants Tipped Ahead of Launch
  4. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Get New OxygenOS 12 Update in India With March 2022 Android Security Patch
  5. David Beckham Hands Over Instagram Account to Ukrainian Doctor: Here’s Why
  6. UK Advertising Watchdog Issues ‘Red Alert’ Notice to Over 50 Crypto Firms
  7. Tesla Hands Over First Model Y Cars as German Gigafactory Finally Goes Live
  8. Ukraine Crisis: YouTube at Risk of Russia Ban After Facebook Is Deemed Illegal
  9. Zomato Instant: CEO Deepinder Goyal Clarifies 10-Minute Delivery Plan, Will Be for Specific Nearby Locations
  10. Oscars 2022: Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell to Perform 'No Time to Die' at Awards Ceremony
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.