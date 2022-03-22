OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are receiving the new OxygenOS 12 update in India. The new firmware update bears version number C.47. It is also seeing a gradual rollout in Europe and will be soon available in North America, as per the company. The update features several bug fixes and comes with the March 2022 Android security patch. This OxygenOS 12 update is said to improve the overall system stability of the smartphones. It is also claimed to fix issues related to incorrect operator names and the inability to send MMS at times.

The official post shared on the OnePlus forum mentions the detailed changelog of the OxygenOS 12 (C.47) update. As mentioned earlier, this update is available for the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro.

OnePlus has begun the incremental rollout of this update for the OnePlus 9 in India, where it arrives as LE2111_11_C.47. The OnePlus 9 users in Europe are receiving the LE2113_11.C.47 build and North American users will get the LE2115_11_C.47 build. Furthermore, OnePlus 9 Pro users in India are set to receive the LE2121_11_C.47 version. It is being rolled out in the European region as LE2123_11.C.47, and the North American region will receive the LE2125_11_C.47 build.

The changelog says the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are receiving the March 2022 Android security patch with this update. There are also said to be improvements to system stability. The handsets get fixes for the display of incorrect operator names. The Chinese tech giant also claims to have fixed an issue with the inability to send MMS at times. The update brings optimisation for stable communication and camera fluency for taking pictures.

OnePlus has also confirmed in their post that a SafetyNet bug that was causing issues with Google Pay has been fixed. The error was being caused by this update and has already been resolved on the server-side.