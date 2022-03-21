OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, and OnePlus 9R are receiving the stable version of OxygenOS 12 update based on Android 12. The OxygenOS 12 update will bring many Android 12 features for the OnePlus smartphones such as adjustability for dark mode, work-life balance (WLB) 2.0, among others. OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro were launched in April 2020 and ran Android 10 out-of-the-box. OnePlus 8T was launched in October 2020, while OnePlus 9R was launched in March 2021. Both got Android 11 out-of-the-box.

As per various posts on OnePlus forum, the OnePlus flagship phones are now receiving the stable version of the Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 update for users in India and North America. OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, and OnePlus 9R will be receiving many Android 12 features along with the update.

The new Android 12 features in OxygenOS 12 update for all four OnePlus smartphones are the same. They include system updates that get optimised desktop icons along with fixes for abnormal closing of background applications, lens permissions, and unresponsive screen when getting notifications. The update also optimises dark mode for the smartphones by adding three adjustment levels.

The update also brings additional style options for Shelf cards. The Shelf also gets an Earphone Control Card with one-click adjustments for Bluetooth earphones. Alongside, users will also be able to access the newly added OnePlus Scout and OnePlus Watch Card in the Shelf.

WLB will now be available for users in the quick settings. WLB 2.0 will now support automatic Work/ Life mode switching based on location, Wi-Fi network, and time. OnePlus has also updated the Gallery app on OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, and OnePlus 9R by allowing users to change between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture. Furthermore, the update will also automatically recognise best quality pictures and cropping thumbnails based on the content.

OnePlus has also updated the Canvas always-on display (AOD) with new brushes, strokes, and colour adjustments. The Chinese tech giant has also improved the software algorithm and facial recognition for better identification of features. Other fixes included in the update are Wi-Fi connection issues where the device did not automatically connect to a saved network. Alongside, the update fixes an issue with Bluetooth wireless earphones.

The firmware version for the update for OnePlus 8 in India and North America are IN2011_11.C.11 and IN2015_11.C.11, respectively. OnePlus 8 Pro's OxygenOS 12 update's firmware versions in India and North America are IN2021_11.C.11 and IN2025_11.C.11, respectively. KB2001_11.C.11 and KB2005_11.C.11 are the firmware versions for the update for OnePlus 8T, while LE2101_11.C.14 is the firmware version for the update for OnePlus 9R in India.

The size of the update has not been mentioned by OnePlus in the posts on its community forum. Users are advised to update their smartphones while they have a strong Wi-Fi connection and are put on charge. The update will be rolled out in a phased manner and is expected to reach all eligible OnePlus users in the coming days. Keen users can manually check for the update by heading to Settings > System > System updates.