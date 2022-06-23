Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T Series, OnePlus 9RT ColorOS 12 Beta Programme Begins: All Details Here

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T Series, OnePlus 9RT ColorOS 12 Beta Programme Begins: All Details Here

A couple of Oppo phones are getting Android 12-based ColorOS 12 beta version.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 23 June 2022 18:11 IST
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T Series, OnePlus 9RT ColorOS 12 Beta Programme Begins: All Details Here

Photo Credit: OnePlus

Oppo’s ColorOS 12 custom skin is based on Android 12

Highlights
  • OnePlus 7 series will gets its second OS update with Android 12
  • OnePlus 7T series is a beefed-up versions of OnePlus 7 series
  • OnePlus 9RT will gets its first OS update

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, and the OnePlus 9RT ColorOS 12 beta programme has started in China, as per the updated plan. Interested users on the company's home turf can now register for the programme to test out the new software for bugs before being rolled out for masses. Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno 7Z 5G phone in Indonesia and the Oppo F21 Pro 5G in India will get the beta version of ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 starting today.

As per the update plan posted on Oppo China website, users of the OnePlus 7, the OnePlus 7 Pro, the OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, and the OnePlus 9RT smartphones in China can take part in the beta testing of ColorOS 12-based on Android 12. There is no information on when the global variants of the above-mentioned phones will get the OxygenOS 12, which is themed on ColorOS, beta version.

It is to be noted that the OnePlus smartphone in global markets will run on Android-based OxygenOS custom skin but it will have some inbuilt features that will come from Oppo's ColorOS. This change is a part of the strategy that was announced last year.

Meanwhile, as announced earlier, Oppo will also be releasing the ColorOS 12 Beta to a couple of phones in mulitple countries. The Oppo Reno 7Z 5G in Indonesia and the Oppo F21 Pro 5G in India will be getting the beta version of ColorOS 12 based on Android 12 from today.

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Variants
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Loud stereo speakers
  • Bad
  • Below-average low-light camera performance
  • Inconsistent focus in portraits and macros
  • Poor low-light video stabilisation
Read detailed OnePlus 7 review
Display 6.41-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3700mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Variants
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build
  • Vivid and immersive display
  • Powerful stereo speakers
  • Snappy UI and app performance
  • Useful secondary cameras
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Heavy
  • Inconsistent AF in macros
  • 4K videos have oversaturated colours
  • Mediocre low-light video performance
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed OnePlus 7 Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9.0 Pie
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Variants
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent overall performance
  • All the features of OxygenOS 10 and security of Android 10
  • Good battery life with extremely quick charging
  • Premium looks and construction quality
  • Great display and good speakers
  • Bad
  • Some bugs and inconsistencies with the camera app
  • Low-light photos and videos could be better
  • No water or dust resistance
Read detailed OnePlus 7T review
Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3800mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 7T Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality
  • Vivid and immersive display
  • Good battery life, very fast charging
  • Up-to-date software
  • Useful secondary cameras
  • Bad
  • Unrealistic colours in 4K video
  • Low-light video and photos could be better
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
  • A little heavy
Read detailed OnePlus 7T Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4085mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
OnePlus 9RT

OnePlus 9RT

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Beautiful design, well built
  • Crisp and vibrant display
  • Very good battery life
  • Competent primary camera
  • Smooth overall performance
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming selfie, secondary cameras
  • Misses an IP rating, wireless charging
Read detailed OnePlus 9RT review
Display 6.62-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus, ColorOS
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Xiaomi 12 Ultra With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Hinted to Launch on July 5

Related Stories

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T Series, OnePlus 9RT ColorOS 12 Beta Programme Begins: All Details Here
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  2. Realme TechLife Watch R100 Launched in India: All Details Here
  3. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date, Price, Leaked: All You Need to Know
  4. Poco F4 5G With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  5. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  6. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Reportedly Spotted on OnePlus India Ahead of Launch
  7. Nothing Phone 1 Specifications Tipped, Invite System in Place
  8. Noise i1 Smart Glasses With Touch Controls Debut in India
  9. Asus ROG Flow Z13, TUF Dash F15 Gaming Laptops Launched in India: Details
  10. iPhone 13 Best-Selling Smartphone Globally in April 2022: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Reveals Italian Spyware Used for Hacking Apple, Android Smartphones
  2. HP Omen 16 (2022), Omen 17 (2022), Victus 15 (2022), Victus 16 (2022) Gaming Laptops Launched in India
  3. Five Planets Align in Rare Occurrence, Earth’s Moon to Join the Formation This Week
  4. Gionee P50 Pro With iPhone 13-Like Display Notch Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Shopify Lets Users Set Up NFT-Gated Online Stores to Add a Sprinkle of Exclusivity
  6. Logitech G413 SE, G413 TKL SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboards Launched in India: All the Details
  7. Anti-Crypto Hacking Hotline Established by Blockchain Research Firm Chainalysis
  8. Amazfit Bip 3 Series With 5ATM Water Resistance Set to Launch in India on June 27: Details
  9. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T Series, OnePlus 9RT ColorOS 12 Beta Programme Begins: All Details Here
  10. NASA's Insight Mars Lander to Get Few More Weeks for Scientific Observations
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.