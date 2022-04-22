Technology News
loading

OnePlus Nord 2T Spotted on Multiple Certification Sites, Camera Specifications Tipped

OnePlus Nord 2T is listed to get a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 22 April 2022 14:07 IST
OnePlus Nord 2T Spotted on Multiple Certification Sites, Camera Specifications Tipped

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Yogesh Brar

OnePlus Nord 2T is said to come with a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord 2T could get 32-megapixel front sensor
  • It may come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC
  • OnePlus Nord 2T may get support for 80W fast charging

OnePlus Nord 2T has been spotted on multiple certification websites, and one of them allegedly confirms the phone's moniker. According to a report, the OnePlus smartphone has made its way to TDRA and GCF certification platforms. Additionally, the handset has also been spotted on the Camera FV5 website which suggests that the phone will come with a 50-megapixel main camera, and a 32-megapixel front shooter. The specifications and the design of the smartphone have already been leaked. It is said to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC.

As per a report by MySmartPrice, the TDRA listing reveals that the OnePlus Nord 2T has CPH2399 model number. This is the same model number that has been seen against a OnePlus smartphone listed on GCF website. Except the moniker and model number, both listings do not offer any information about the rumoured smartphone. However, the handset's reported listing on Camera FV5 platform does give away some key camera specifications.

The alleged OnePlus Nord 2T Camera FV5 listing suggests that the main camera will have a 50-megapixel sensor paired with an f/1.9 lens. The phone is listed to click 12.6-megapixel images, which means that the OnePlus smartphone is likely to use pixel binning technology to deliver the final image. The camera system will come with support for electronic image stabilisation (EIS), as per the listing. The main sensor is indicated to come with an 8-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome shooter.

The front camera of the OnePlus Nord 2T may get a 32-megapixel sensor. Just like in the case of the main sensor, the phone is listed to click 8-megapixel images but the phone could use pixel binning to deliver the final image.

OnePlus Nord 2T Specifications

OnePlus Nord 2T detailed specifications were leaked by tipster Yogesh Brar. He claimed that the phone will come with a 50-megapixel primary sensor in the rear camera setup, and a 32-megapixel front shooter. The phone is tipped to sport a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, and a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset under the hood. The phone may pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

The specifications leaked by OnLeaks in January suggested that the OnePlus Nord 2T's SoC could be paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord 2T, OnePlus Nord 2T Specifications, OnePlus
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Rocket League to Get Limited-Time Knockout Bash Battle Royale Mode from April 27

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord 2T Spotted on Multiple Certification Sites, Camera Specifications Tipped
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 10 Tipped to Feature 150W Fast Charging, 50-Megapixel Camera
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G India Price, Nord Buds Specifications Leaked
  3. OnePlus Ace With 150W Fast Charging, 120Hz AMOLED Display Goes Official
  4. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G With 108-Megapixel Quad Cameras Launched in India
  5. OnePlus Buds N TWS, OnePlus Cloud Ear Z2 Wireless Earphones Launched
  6. Bajaj Chetak, Ather 450, More: Leading Electric Scooters to Buy in India
  7. Realme GT Neo 3 India Release Date Revealed by Company Ahead of Launch
  8. Oppo Pad India Launch Timeline, Pricing Tipped: All Details
  9. Kia EV6 Electric Sedan Bookings Open Next Month
  10. Moto G Stylus 5G (2022), Moto G 5G (2022) With Triple Rear Cameras Debut
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2T Spotted on Multiple Certification Sites, Camera Specifications Tipped
  2. Rocket League to Get Limited-Time Knockout Bash Battle Royale Mode from April 27
  3. Barack, Michelle Obama End Spotify Podcast Deal After Being Frustrated by Exclusive Terms: Report
  4. Netflix Introduces Category Hub to Discover Favourite Genres and Categories
  5. Coinbase to Acquire Turkish Crypto Exchange BtcTurk for $3.2 Billion
  6. Asus ZenBook S 13 OLED, ZenBook Pro 15 Flip OLED Windows 11 Laptops Launched
  7. OnePlus 10 Specifications Leak Tips 150W Fast Charging, 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras
  8. Jio Fiber Postpaid Monthly Plans With 'Zero Entry Cost', Video Streaming Launched
  9. Battlegrounds Mobile India Royale Pass Month 10 is Live, Brings New Missions, Skins, Perks, More
  10. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G With Dimensity 900 SoC, 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.