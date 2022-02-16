Technology News
OnePlus 2022 Products Lineup Tipped to Include Multiple Nord Smartphones, Smartwatch, More

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will run on MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 16 February 2022 16:53 IST
OnePlus 2022 Products Lineup Tipped to Include Multiple Nord Smartphones, Smartwatch, More

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G will launch in India on February 17

Highlights
  • The company is expected to unveil OnePlus Watch successor this year
  • It is said to launch at least one new product every month
  • OnePlus will launch OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge this week

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is all set to debut on Thursday in India alongside the OnePlus TV Y1S. But apart from the new flagship smartphone and smart TV lineup, OnePlus is reportedly planning to unveil a handful of products in the coming days. The Chinese smartphone company is said to be working on multiple new smartphones in the Nord series and is expected to launch at least one new product every month in India. Also, the upcoming lineup is said to include smart accessories including a new smart band and a smartwatch.

Known tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) — in collaboration with MySmartPrice — suggested that OnePlus is looking to ship different devices to India this year including several smartphones with the Nord branding, smart band, and a new smartwatch. The smartwatch is expected to come as the successor to the OnePlus Watch that went live in March last year. As per the report, OnePlus will have at least one product offering every month in India. More details about the upcoming OnePlus products are unknown at this moment.

OnePlus is all set to unveil OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G and new smart TV models in the OnePlus TV Y1S lineup in India on February 17. The company has started teasing the handset along with the OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge via its social media channels and e-commerce websites.

The upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is confirmed to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC under the hood. It is expected to get two variants in India. As per past leaks, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model could be priced at Rs. 23,999 while its 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is said to cost Rs. 25,999.

OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge could be offered in 32-inch and 43-inch display sizes. The former is expected to go on sale via online channels, while the latter is said to be available via offline stores. OnePlus TV Y1S will run on Android 11 and will be powered by Gamma Engine.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Watch

OnePlus Watch

  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Companion app
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • AMOLED display
  • SpO2 tracking
  • Accurate sleep tracking
  • IP68 rated
  • Fast charging, good battery life
  • Bad
  • Inaccurate step tracking
  • No iOS support
  • Comes in one size only
  • Limited smart features
Read detailed OnePlus Watch review
Compatible OS Android 6.0 and above
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

Further reading: OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, OnePlus Watch, OnePlus TV Y1S, OnePlus Y1S Edge, OnePlus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
OnePlus 2022 Products Lineup Tipped to Include Multiple Nord Smartphones, Smartwatch, More
