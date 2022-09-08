Technology News
OnePlus Tipped to Launch the Next Generation Phones at the End of 2022; Could Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

OnePlus is expected to unveil the phone after the Snapdragon Summit, where Qualcomm is expected to launch the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 8 September 2022 19:05 IST
OnePlus 10 Pro (pictured) was lauched in India in March this year

Highlights
  • The rumoured phone could be the OnePlus 11 Pro
  • OnePlus is yet to announce the rumoured phone
  • The company launched the OnePlus 10 Pro in January

OnePlus has been tipped to launch a new smartphone at the end of this year with the SM8550 SoC. As per an earlier report, the SM8550 chipset is expected to be Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Since the smartphone brand didn't launch a vanilla OnePlus 10 handset, the purported OnePlus phone could be the OnePlus 11 Pro. The company is yet to officially announce the next generation smartphone series. Qualcomm is expected to launch the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC during the Snapdragon Summit in mid-November.

Tipster Digital Chat Station has shared via the Chinese microblogging website Weibo that OnePlus could launch a new smartphone at the end of this year, powered by the SM8550 chipset. The tipster added that the new phone will focus on “texture and performance” (translated). The rumoured smartphone could be the OnePlus 11 Pro, since the firm didn't launch a vanilla OnePlus 10 this year.

As per an earlier report, the SM8550 chipset is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The handset could be unveiled after the Snapdragon Summit. The event will be hosted by Qualcomm between November 15 and November 17, as per the company's events page. During the event, the company is expected to launch the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

To recall, the OnePlus 10 Pro was launched in India in March this year. The smartphone was unveiled in China in January.

The OnePlus 10 Pro sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution. The display also features adaptive refresh rate, ranging between 1Hz and 120Hz. The touchscreen also gets Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. It sports a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC wired charging support.

OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great build quality, unique design
  • Very fast charging
  • Top-notch performance
  • Solid battery life
  • Excellent display
  • Very good cameras
  • Bad
  • Occasional overheating while recording (4K/8K) video
  • No macro mode
  • No official IP rating
Read detailed OnePlus 10 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
Comments

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus 11 Pro, OnePlus 10 Pro
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Launch in India Tipped to Be Delayed to September 10

