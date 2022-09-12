OnePlus 11 Pro alleged renders have reportedly been leaked online. The purported images are said to be OnePlus' flagship phone for 2023. The handset will reportedly feature the company's tri-state alert slider and Hasselblad-branded rear cameras. As per the report, the purported images of the OnePlus 11 Pro are based on early prototypes. The images suggest that the handset will feature a triple rear camera setup with an LED flash. The OnePlus logo is shown to be located in the centre of the rear panel, according to the renders.

Tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks), in collaboration with SmartPrix, has shared the purported renders of the rumoured OnePlus 11 Pro, which are based on the early prototypes of the phone. It is said to be the firm's flagship smartphone for 2023. The images suggest that the phone will feature the alert slider on the right spine, next to the power button. The phone could feature a triple rear camera setup with Hasselblad branding and an LED flash.

Photo Credit: SmartPrix/ Steve Hemmerstoffer

The camera module is round with a half-pill shaped boundary surrounding it. According to the alleged renders, the OnePlus 11 Pro may sport the OnePlus logo in the centre of the rear panel. At the front, the handset appears with a hole-punch cutout in the left-top corner of the display, which is expected to house the selfie camera. The images also hint that the OnePlus 11 Pro will feature thin bezels. On the left spine, the phone can be seen with the volume rockers.

Photo Credit: SmartPrix/ Steve Hemmerstoffer

According to a recent report, OnePlus is tipped to launch a new phone at the end of 2022. This phone is expected to be the OnePlus 11 Pro. The phone will be powered by a SM8550 chipset, which is expected to be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The tipster also said that the new handset will focus on “texture and performance” (translated), as per the report.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC is said to launch during the Qualcomm Summit 2022 event. As per the company's events page, the Snapdragon Summit 2022 event will be hosted between November 15 and November 17. OnePlus could launch its next generation phone after Qualcomm's event.